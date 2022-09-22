The Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 3-0 on the season when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Bills battle.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Sit of the Week

TE Mike Gesicki: "Gesicki rebounded from a Week 1 stink bomb, posting 14.1 points in a win over the Ravens. He saw just four targets in the game, however, and Tua Tagovailoa threw the ball a ton to erase an early deficit. I’d beware the veteran against the Bills, who have allowed zero touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends since Week 13, 2021."

Our take: To be sure, the passing yards won't come as easily against the Bills as they did against Baltimore, but we suspect the Dolphins might start making regular use of Gesicki in the red zone, and that should mean more touchdowns.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sit 'Em

RB Chase Edmonds: "Edmonds burned a lot of fantasy fans last week, as he saw a mere 11.1% touch share in a win over the Ravens. That was down from the 34.8% share he had in Week 1, as the Dolphins went with Raheem Mostert as their lead back. This rotation is confusing, to be certain, and the Bills have one of the top defenses in the NFL. Edmonds is a risk-reward flex."

Our take: Until proven otherwise, we won't know from week to week which of the two running backs is more likely to be featured, so having either Edmonds or Mostert in the lineup seems like a risky proposition.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

More sits

-- Bills RB Devin Singletary

-- Dolphins defense

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SI.COM WEEK 3 FANTASY RANKINGS

Bills QB Josh Allen — 1st

QB Tua Tagovailoa — 15th

Bills RB Devin Singletary — 34th

RB Chase Edmonds — 35th

RB Raheem Mostert — 42nd

Bills RB Zack Moss — 47th

Bills WR Stefon Diggs — 3rd

WR Tyreek Hill — 6th

WR Jaylen Waddle — 12th

Bills WR Gabe Davis — 22nd

Bills TE Dawson Knox — 12th

TE Mike Gesicki — 21st

Bills K Tyler Bass — 1st

K Jason Sanders — 17th

Bills defense — 5th

Dolphins defense — 26th

REVISITING THE WEEK 2 RECOMMENDATIONS

Start 'Em — RB Chase Edmonds: 33 yards rushing, 1 catches for 8 yards ... not a terribly productive outing in terms of numbers because the Dolphins went with Raheem Mostert as the featured back.

Sit of the Week — QB Tua Tagovailoa: 469 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1 rushing yard ... Do we need to say anything?

Sit 'Em — Ravens WR Rashod Bateman: 4 catches, 108 yards, 1 touchdown ... the 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter alone made it a good day for him.

Sit 'Em — TE Mike Gesicki: 4 catches, 41 yards, 1 touchdown ... that's a good day's work for a tight end.

More sits — K Jason Sanders: 0 field goals, 6 extra points ... it's actually not terrible considering he didn't attempt a field goal.