Breaking Down the Final Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins will be without two defensive backs against the Buffalo Bills, while Terron Armstead and Jeff Wilson Jr. both are questionable

The Miami Dolphins ruled out two defensive backs for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, but tackle Terron Armstead and Jeff Wilson Jr. both could be in the lineup.

Armstead, who added a knee injury to his previous toe and pec ailments, and Wilson (hip) both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week after practicing on a limited basis Thursday.

Armstead has been dealing with injuries all season and he's played every time he's been listed as questionable, so it's fair to expect he'll take his place at left tackle Saturday night. If he can't, then either Greg Little or newcomer Eric Fisher would start in his place.

The two DBs ruled out were Eric Rowe (hamstring) and Elijah Campbell (concussion). Campbell practiced on a limited basis Thursday, while Rowe was out.

Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) was listed as doubtful. He missed the game against the Chargers after being injured in practice last week. Freddie Swain was elevated from the practice squad to replace Cracraft, but he was poached by the Denver Broncos so maybe Cracraft's place will be taken by another wide receiver on the practice squad, more likely rookie Braylon Sanders since DaeSean Hamilton joined the team Wednesday.

Cracraft was the only player besides Rowe who didn't practice Thursday.

Rowe has started four of the past five games at safety for the Dolphins, and the most logical option to take his place in the starting lineup would be rookie Verone McKinley, who has played six games this season and started the Week 8 game at Detroit.

Campbell's absence, meanwhile, will be felt more on special teams, where he usually was one of the team leaders in snap counts.

With two DBs out, it's almost a certainty that at least one secondary player will be elevated from the practice squad, and veteran Jamal Perry certainly makes sense considering he can play nickel or safety and has special teams experience.

The other DBs on the practice squad are cornerbacks Tino Ellis and Ka'dar Hollman, who joined the team Wednesday along with Hamilton.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable. He's missed the past four games.

The other five players who showed up on the injury report with various ailments this week were full participants Thursday and did not receive a game status designation: WR Tyreek Hill, CB Kader Kohou, LB Elandon Roberts, TE Durham Smythe and DT Justin Zimmer.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

The Bills ended up having only two players on their final injury report, but both starting guard Ryan Bates and former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillilps were ruled out.

Bates sustained an ankle injury in the 20-12 victory against the New York Jets last Sunday and figures to be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Greg Van Roten, whose two starts this season included Buffalo's Week 3 visit to Hard Rock Stadium.

Phillips will miss a second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Taiwan Jones both missed practice Thursday, but the reason was vet rest.

Other than Bates and Phillips not participating, the only player who was limited Thursday was linebacker Matt Milano, but he did not get a game status designation and will be in the lineup despite a knee injury.

