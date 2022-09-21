The Miami Dolphins are going to have to be at their best to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, so it was not a great sign that Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard sat out practice Wednesday because of a groin injury.

Howard played 52 of the team's 59 defensive snaps in the victory at Baltimore on Sunday and did not have an injury reported in the press box.

Having to play without Howard or even having him at less than 100 percent would be problematic for the Dolphins secondary, which already is without fellow starting cornerback Byron Jones, who is on the Reserve/PUP list after undergoing Achilles surgery in the offseason.

Howard was one of five players who did not practice Wednesday, per the initial injury report of the week, along with starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Melvin Ingram (vet rest), and tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle).

Armstead played every snap in the victory at Baltimore after being limited in practice and being listed as questionable on the final injury report of Week 2.

Armstead also didn't practice last Wednesday, though his absence that day was classified as "toe/not injury related - vet rest."

Carter and Long both were inactive against the Ravens. Carter was injured in the opener against New England, while Long was hurt in practice late last week.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who sustained a rib injury in the fourth quarter of the victory at Baltimore, was one of two players listed as limited in practice Wednesday. The other was rookie third-round pick Channing Tindall, who missed the Baltimore game because of illness.

TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee) and FB Alec Ingold (shoulder) all were listed on the injury report as full participants. All three played against Baltimore.

BILLS INJURY REPORT

Because they played Monday night, the Bills conducted a walk-through on Wednesday and their injury report was based on an estimation of player participation had it been a normal practice.

That said, there were notable players listed as "did not participate," including starting defensive backs Micah Hyde (neck) and Dane Jackson (neck), starting tight end Dawson Knox (foot) and former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring).

Jordan Poyer, the other half of Buffalo's elite safety tandem with Hyde, was listed as limited with a foot injury.

The others listed as limited include WR Gabe Davis (ankle), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), C Mitch Morse (elbow) and DT Tim Settle (calf). Davis, Oliver and Settle were inactive in the Bills' 41-7 victory against Tennessee on Monday night; Morse was injured in the first half but returned to the game.

For more on the Bills' injury situation, check out Bills Central.