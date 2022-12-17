Breaking Down the Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Inactive Info

Running back Jeff Wilson will have to miss the Saturday night showdown at Highmark Stadium because of his hip injury

The bad news for the Miami Dolphins is that five of the six players on their final injury report for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills will be inactive for the game. The good news is that the most important player of the six, tackle Terron Armstead, will be active.

That Armstead is active should have been expected after the Dolphins didn't elevate a player at the position from the practice squad Saturday afternoon.

Safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and DB Elijah Campbell (concussion) were ruled out Thursday and lead the list of inactives that also includes WR River Cracraft (calf), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and perhaps most importantly RB Jeff Wilson (hip).

With Wilson out, it means that Myles Gaskin will return to the lineup to join Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed in the backfield.

Cracraft was listed as doubtful on the final injury report, while Bridgewater and Wilson were listed as questionable.

The sixth and final inactive player for the Dolphins will be, as expected, rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who continues his redshirt season. Ezukanma's fate for this game was sealed when the team elevated rookie Braylon Sanders from the practice squad earlier in the day.

With the two injuries in the secondary, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will be back in the lineup for the first time since the Week 9 victory at Chicago.

Also back in the lineup for the first time since that 35-32 victory at Soldier Field will be second-year tight end Hunter Long. He's still looking for his first catch of the season.

BILLS INACTIVE INFO

For the Bills, the list of inactives is headed by the two players who were ruled out Thursday, OL Ryan Bates and former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips.

Also inactive will be CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney and S Dean Marlowe.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley was elevated from the practice squad earlier Thursday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

