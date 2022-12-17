Dolphins Elevate WR Sanders (but no DB) from Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins moved up wide receiver Braylon Sanders for the second time this season

The only two players ruled out for the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night are both defensive backs, but it was a wide receiver that the team elevated from the practice squad ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline.

Wide receiver Braylon Sanders was elevated for the second time this season, the first coming for the Week 8 victory against the Detroit Lions. Sanders had two catches in that game at Ford Field, though he fumbled at the end of the first NFL reception.

Sanders' elevation means that WR River Cracraft likely will be inactive again because of a calf injury that kept him out of the Chargers game last Sunday night and had him listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

To replace Cracraft against the Chargers, the Dolphins elevated Freddie Swain, but he was poached by the Denver Broncos during the week. In both cases, the practice squad players bypassed rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma, who has yet to play a regular season game.

Safety Eric Rowe and cornerback/safety Elijah Campbell both already have been ruled out, but the Dolphins didn't make a move at that position. The Dolphins have xx other defensive backs on the active roster: CB Kader Kohou, CB Xavien Howard, CB Justin Bethel, CB Keion Crossen, CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Clayton Fejedelem, S Jevon Holland and S Verone McKinley III.

With Rowe out, McKinley figures to start at safety against the Bills, and Fejedelem also figures to get playing time.

The absence of Campbell could make a rare appearance for 2020 first-round pick Igbinoghene, who has been inactive for six games this season, including each of the past four.

Also noteworthy Saturday, the Dolphins did not activate offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve after he completed his second week of practice after being designated to return. That means Robert Jones likely will start again at left guard.

BILLS BRING UP BEASLEY

As we predicted earlier this week, the Bills elevated veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley for the game against the Dolphins after bringing him back earlier this week.

Beasley was a big factor in Buffalo's 26-11 victory against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium last October, but was released in the offseason and had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills were hoping to replace this season with Miami native Isaiah McKenzie, but McKenzie has struggled. Beasley is a dependable slot receiver and, as we chronicled earlier this week, Kohou will face a big challenge in trying to shut him down.

THE DOLPHINS' 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Here is the Dolphins season-long practice squad elevation rundown:

Week 1 vs. New England — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 at Baltimore — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 at Cincinnati — T Larnel Coleman (3rd, later signed with Carolina Panthers)

Week 5 at N.Y. Jets — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 vs. Minnesota — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh — DL Ben Stille (later signed with Cleveland Browns), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 at Detroit — S Verone McKinley III (3rd, later signed to active roster), WR Braylon Sanders (1st)

Week 9 at Chicago — T Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — T Kion Smith (3rd)

Week 11 vs. Houston — None

Week 13 at San Francisco — T Kendall Lamm (1st), G James Empey (1st)

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — WR Freddie Swain (1st)

Week 15 at Buffalo — WR Braylon Sanders (2nd)

