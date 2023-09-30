Dolphins-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 4-0 on the 2023 season when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadiumon Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 2.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "The Dolphins are flying high after scoring 70 last week, with an offense that has looked so good so far. But Buffalo has owned this series in recent years, and they are coming off a nine-sack day against Washington. The defense looks much improved over a year ago. That matters. Josh Allen is also back on track. Bills take it."

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 23

Albert Breer Prediction: Bills

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Bills

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Bills

Analysis: "It’s not cold enough in Buffalo to worry about Miami’s offense falling flat. It’s looking like 70 degrees and sunny, which is bad news for the Bills’ defense. Unless Tua Tagovailoa finally has a bad day at the office mentally, which seems unlikely considering how he’s protected the ball so far in 2023, it’s hard to see how Buffalo stops that offense. Having savvy veteran safeties should help slow things down a bit over the middle, but Miami is so schematically sound, and Tua is so anticipatory that he’s able to mitigate pressure."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Bills

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins

David Bearman: Dolphins

Jay Morrison: Dolphins

Analysis: "Miami won the turnover battle in all three games last season, and Mike McDaniel's offense is clicking at an extraordinary level. Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in yards per attempt (10.1), and Josh Allen has taken just two sacks the last two weeks. Which defense takes the other quarterback out of their comfort zone?"

Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Analysis: "Game of the week! Game of the year? I was skeptical of the Dolphins coming into the season. I was worried that one injury to a key player would make the whole operation crumble. But they’ve played games without left tackle Terron Armstead and without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle so far, and guess what? They haven’t crumbled! The Dolphins piled up an easy 726 yards of offense last week against Denver and became the first team since 1966 to score 10 touchdowns in a game. These two teams played twice in the regular season last year (and once in the playoffs when Tua Tagovailoa was out). In the first game, Tagovailoa left with what looked like a head injury, but then came back in. The Dolphins won, 21-19. In snowy conditions in Buffalo in Week 15, the Bills won, 32-29. Miami had 405 yards of offense in that game, but Buffalo’s offense was even better. The Bills have played 40 games (playoffs included) over the last three seasons, and only two teams (the Bengals in last season’s playoffs and the Colts in 2021) have beaten them by more than a touchdown. It’s a wildly impressive streak of competitiveness. I will not be surprised at all if Buffalo is amped up for this game and hands the Dolphins their first loss. But I can’t dismiss what my eyes have seen with Miami’s offense through three weeks. Until a defense shows it can really slow the Dolphins down, I’m rolling with them—especially since I’m getting three points."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins +3

Analysis: "Storyline to watch: Whether the Bills can slow down the Dolphins' offense is the big question going into the game, and while Buffalo's ability to get pressure and turnovers will be key, its offense playing keep-away would help. Buffalo's offense is third in average time of possession (35:45). And while winning convincingly hasn't been a problem for either team, with the Dolphins outscoring their opponents by 59 points and the Bills outscoring theirs by 56, all three games between Buffalo and Miami last year were decided by three points or fewer. So another close game could happen."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 35, Bills 34

Eric Moody Prediction: Bills 35, Dolphins 31

Mike Florio Prediction: Bills 24, Dolphins 23

Chris Simms Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 26

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 24

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 26

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 26

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 26

Analysis: "This is the most interesting game on the Week 4 slate. The Miami Dolphins scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos without Jaylen Waddle. Miami’s mixture of innovative play calling and game-breaking speed will be hard for anyone to contain. Buffalo lost a close, defensive-driven game to the New York Jets on opening day. The Bills have since blown out the Las Vegas Raiders and Commanders to get back on track. Miami and Buffalo split their two matchups last year, where the home team won by three points or less."

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 24

Analysis: "We made the blurry Dolphins — they have three players with the five fastest ball-carrying speeds this season — our top play last week and they scored 70 points. We should retire on that one. But no, now we have to take them as underdogs as they seek their first 4-0 start in 28 years. The Bills have the best home record in the league since 2020 (25-6) and are coming off a blowout win themselves — with a breakout game from new star linebacker Terrel Bernard. And Josh Allen should thrive against a Miami pass rush that has actually been disappointing. New rule: Always go against a team coming off a 50-point win."

Prediction (against the spread): Bills

Analysis: "This is without question the game of the week in the NFL and it's a shame it's not the Sunday night showcase instead of the Chiefs-Jets matchup, but that's a different story for another team. The Bills have owned the division since the start of the 2020s, but it's the Dolphins who have been the talk of the NFL in 2023 with their ridiculous speed and nonstop motion on offense, all operating at peak efficiency behind NFL MVP front-runner Tua. No matter how good the Buffalo defense is — and it's very good — we again just can't see the Dolphins being completely shut down because one little mistake by any defense and it's a long gain because of the speed of Hill or Waddle. But the game is in Buffalo, where the Dolphins haven't won since 2016 and the Bills are the three-time defending division champs for a reason. So there'll be pushback. The Dolphins defense will have its hands full with Allen and company, but it's also coming off a three-takeaway performance and we're thinking it's going to be opportunistic again at the right time. Just enough to leave town with a huge victory."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bills 29

