Bell Came Close to Coming to Miami; Could It Happen in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins made a pitch to Le'Veon Bell in 2020, and the running back said he strongly considered the offer before signing with Kansas City

Le'Veon Bell confirmed Tuesday he seriously considered signing with the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 season, and his comments seemed to suggest he would be open to revisiting the possibility this spring.

Bell is preparing for his first Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, who he joined after being released by the New York Jets, and he confirmed his choice came down to the Chiefs, Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

"The Dolphins were definitely in the mix and I was like so torn between how much of a work load did I actually want versus like winning," Bell said. "And it’s like, I don’t know, at the time I was just in a spot with the Jets, I was just like so focused on winning, I didn’t really care how my production would look or how many touches I would get.

"I already had missed three games with the Jets earlier in the season, so it was like, OK, I’m going to miss about half the games this year. I’m still going to save my body. I don’t have to get as much of a work load but I want to win games too and still help the team win. That’s kind of what separated the Dolphins versus the Chiefs.

"With the Chiefs I knew I wouldn’t have to do as much. I feel like if I went to the Dolphins, I might have gotten a little more (work). At that time, it’s like I was just so worried about winning. I don’t know, it was just a tough choice. It’s hard to even kind of explain it, trying to go through this, but at the end of the day it was real close to the Dolphins, the Bills and the Chiefs and I ended up going with the Chiefs.”

The choice obviously worked out well for Bell, who never got the chance to go to the Super Bowl during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he grew into perhaps the best all-around running back in the NFL.

Bell hasn't come close to reaching that level since returning to the NFL after sitting out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers.

With the Chiefs this year, Bell rushed for 254 yards and caught 13 passes in nine games with two starts.

Against the Dolphins in December, Bell had 21 rushing yards on two carries and two receptions.

His contract with the Chiefs was for the rest of the 2020 season only, meaning he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Bell will turn 29 on Feb. 18 and still should have productive years left, so the Dolphins certainly could revisit the idea of trying to sign him.

Based on what he said Tuesday, Bell certainly sounds like he would be happy to listen.

“I think they’ve got some good young players, a great head coach, a great defense too," Bell said of the Dolphins. "We played them and their defense is a really solid defense, great young linebackers to kind of run across the field, run everywhere. So they’re building some good things over there.

"It’s going to be fun to see how they keep growing, how they keep developing. The quarterback is young. It’s going to be fun. We’ll see what happens.”