Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 3: Practice Observations

The Miami Dolphins had a closed practice for a third consecutive day before they welcome fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday, and it featured one-on-one drills for the first time.

The session ended with the team going inside for a brief walk-through, but the media was allowed to watch what first took place outside for more than an hour.

So let's dive into the practice report:

ATTENDANCE REPORT

The two injured players were out again — defensive lineman Adam Butler and guard/center Michael Deiter — but the players out for load management were different, with running back Sony Michel and fullback Alec Ingold getting the day off from practice.

Tackle Terron Armstead and running back Raheem Mostert back were back in action after being out for work load management Thursday.

PRACTICE TOP PERFORMERS

— Second-year edge defender Jaelan Phillips continues to make himself noticed in team drills, both in pass-rushing and running game situations. He looks like the fastest guy along the line of scrimmage on a regular basis.

— Jevon Holland came up with one of the interceptions on the day when he picked off a long Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for Jaylen Waddle. Holland showed the type of instincts and ball skills that he flashed as a rookie in 2021 that have made him a player for whom many have predicted stardom.

-- Mostert showed a nice burst on a running play, which obviously was a great sign in his second practice of training camp after his 2021 knee injury.

QB WATCH

Because it’s training camp, we need to talk about the quarterback performances every practice.

— The portion of practice outside concluded with a long series of 11-on-11 plays, and it was not a great practice for Tagovailoa. His highlight was a 50-yard touchdown pass to rookie free agent Braylon Sanders, though it was a pass that hung in the air for a long time that cornerback Nik Needham appeared to misplay. Tua's other two completions were dump-offs. There also were a play or two where pressure forced him to step up in the pocket.

— Teddy Bridgewater also didn't have a productive day, as he completed 1 of 3 passes and threw the other pick, by linebacker Duke Riley, on a deep pass after getting pressure up the middle by John Jenkins. Bridgewater also scrambled twice after some late pressure and his only completion came on a low throw that River Cracraft dug up.

— Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson completed both of his attempts, but both were short throws. He also had a problematic handoff — where he had to reach at the last second — that threw off the timing on a running play by rookie Za'Quandre White, though it's not clear whether it was Thompson or White who was off on the handoff point.

OTHER PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

-- Before the team period, the Dolphins had a one-on-one period for the first time in practice, and we focused our attention on the DB-WR matchups. The highlights there included Xavien Howard with great coverage against Tyreek Hill to force an incompletion; Trill Williams putting Sanders on the ground at the line of scrimmage with a hit; Keion Crossen with a pass breakup and great coverage against Trent Sherfield; and Kader Kohou with a PBU against Preston Williams.

-- Noah Igbinoghene continued his solid work in camp with a nice pass breakup against Tua while covering Lynn Bowden Jr.

-- Connor Williams had a high shotgun snap that disrupted the timing of a running play to Raheem Mostert.

-- Christian Wilkins and rookie Ben Stille had would-be sacks, with Darius Hodge also close to the quarterback on Stille's "sack."

-- Salvon Ahmed showed good burst on his running plays.

-- Second-year offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Thursday.