Dolphins Camp 2022 Day 7: Practice Observations

Though it was overshadowed in a big way by the off-the-field news, the Miami Dolphins had their first padded practice of training camp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday.

Rookies Skylar Thompson and Braylon Sanders got things going by prompting the fans in attendance to do the wave after practicing their moves before the closed practice Monday.

Let's dive into the practice report:

ATTENDANCE REPORT

The three injured players were out again — defensive lineman Adam Butler, guard/center Michael Deiter and fullback John Lovett.

Running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold again wore no-contact red jerseys, while tackle Terron Armstead and running back Sony Michel were both out for "load management" reasons.

In a development that we'll need to monitor, second-year edge defender Jaelan Phillips left the practice field early and did not return.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler wore the orange jersey as the top performer for the practice Monday.

PRACTICE TOP PERFORMERS

— Edge defender Porter Gustin had himself a breakout performance of sorts, coming up with two would-be sacks in team drills.

— Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins made his presence felt by getting into the backfield on a running play and also getting a pressure on a pass attempt.

— Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his second really strong outing in two practices in front of fans. By our unofficial count, Tagovailoa completed 14 of 19 passes, with the highlight coming on a long sideline pass to rookie fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma. He also had some nice completions over the middle and closed out practice with a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle in a red-zone situation.

QB WATCH

Because it’s training camp, we need to talk about the quarterback performances every practice.

— It was another very light day for Teddy Bridgewater, who took his turn for three sets in team drills after being kept out of teams Monday because of a minor injury. Bridgewater mostly handed off, though, as he completed his only pass attempt, a swing pass to running back Salvon Ahmed.

— Skylar Thompson had his best performance in a couple of practices, completing 5 of 9 passes (again, by our unofficial count). He showed nice zip on his passes and had long completions to Waddle and Trent Sherfield.

OTHER PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

-- Tight end Mike Gesicki was much more of a factor than he had been to this point in camp. After having only one catch (by our count) in the first five practices, Gesicki had four receptions on this day.

-- Safety Brandon Jones is now 0-for-2 in potential interceptions after he dropped Tua's worst pass of the day, an overthrow intended for Gesicki over the middle.

-- Hill and Waddle again were the main targets in the passing game — not exactly shocking.

-- Wide receiver Preston Williams was not targeted once in team drills in his first practice after tweeting he wanted an opportunity.

-- Linebacker Duke Riley had himself an active roster, including meeting Ahmed at the line on a running play.

-- Rookie seventh-round pick Cameron Goode had a would-be sack against Thompson.

-- Linebacker Melvin Ingram also had a would-be sack.

-- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen popped Mykes Gaskin at the line on a running play.

-- Raheem Mostert dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Tua down the sideline.

-- Linebacker Brennan Scarlett batted down a Thompson at the line of scrimmage.