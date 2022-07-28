Skip to main content

Dolphins Camp Day 2: McDaniel Highlights

Checking out the key points of Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Connor Williams playing center, McDaniel said the Dolphins signed him as an offensive lineman not a center, per se, but his skill set made him well suited to play center.

-- Having Williams at center doesn't preclude the team from exploring avenues to make the roster as good as possible when circumstances dictate. Translation: If Williams falters at center, yes, the Dolphins would consider adding somebody currently not on the roster.

-- On the issue of play-calling, McDaniel confirms he'll be speaking directly to Tua Tagovailoa on game day. McDaniel says he's working on this every day.

-- On the issue of being aggressive situationally, such as going for it on fourth down, McDaniel says he's not going to give a blanket answer. In other words, don't expect him to be another Brandon Staley, the Chargers coach who went for it on fourth down an unusually large number of times in 2021. All that said, McDaniel calls himself "aggressive."

-- Melvin Ingram III practiced for the first time Wednesday and convinced the defensive coaches to let him work in team drills when the plan was for him to hold off on that for a bit. McDaniel very obviously liked that mind-set from Ingram. Despite his low sack numbers the past couple of years, McDaniel says Ingram had a lot of impact, including as a run defender. Says he's excited to see his production moving forward.

-- McDaniel called it "very challenging" the idea of balancing of having short practices to keep players fresh while also having getting as ready as possible for the season.

-- The offensive line provided encouragement for McDaniel in the spring with the way the players dealt with the highs and lows.

-- Recapping Day 1 of camp, McDaniel said he was very happy because it was a "purposeful practice." Says the practice put the team in position to be better on Day 2.

