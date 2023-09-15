Miami can't afford Mike Gesicki to have a revenge game on his former team; the Dolphins need a game plan to exploit his limitations as a blocker

Mike Gesicki got the old, “it’s not you, it’s me” line from the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Despite using the franchise tag to retain his services in 2022, paying the glorified slot receiver $10.9 million for the season, the Dolphins sparingly used the tight end in Mike McDaniel’s offense, and when free agency arrived the Dolphins didn’t even make an offer.

A marriage I’ve routinely felt, and said, was General Manager Chris Grier’s biggest mismanagement of team resources finally came to an end because McDaniel’s offense needed a tight end who could block, and for years Gesicki’s limitations in that aspect of the game allowed his entry onto the field to telegraph plays.

"We need tight ends who have the ability to have a complete skill set," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said.

So it was time to move on.

Miami preferred to invest more snaps in Durham Smythe, extended his contract another two seasons. Gesicki, Miami’s 2018 second-round pick, ended up signing with the New England Patriots, receiving a one-year deal worth $4.5 million that reportedly featured another $4.5 million in possible bonuses he'll likely never receive.

Could this be a revenge game for Gesicki?

This Sunday Gesicki will have his first opportunity at a revenge game, and let me issue this warning.

Any Dolphins defender — that includes cornerbacks — who allows Gesicki to effectively block them, even on the most routine play, will be called out by yours truly.

Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb better be cracking that edge open when Gesicki is on the line of scrimmage.

Linebackers Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and David Long better be manhandling Gesicki, not getting sealed off on a running play, when he’s their assignment, or vice versa.

If Gesicki catches a pass in the seam and takes it upfield for a substantial gain, that’s fine. I’ve got no issues with him high-pointing the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

I’ve never argued against him being an offensive playmaker in the NFL.

He’s a slow slot receiver who happens to be a mismatch for linebackers, and a challenge for some safeties.

Know how to fix that? Defend him with a cornerback.

Hell, Kader Kohou might be able to rough up Gesicki based on his dislike for contact.

What was New England thinking?

That’s why I found Bill Belichick’s interest in Gesicki odd because this legendary coach clearly knows the tight end's limitations when it comes to blocking after playing against him for the past five seasons.

I wondered if Belichick was going to fall into the same trap so many Dolphins coaches had, including McDaniel and his staff, thinking they could teach Gesicki how to block.

Many have tried, and all have failed. But maybe Belichick can fix it.

Gesicki caught three passes for 36 yards in his 33 offensive snaps last week in New England’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that had plenty to do with the Eagles trailing 16-0 early and spending the rest of the game in a pass-happy mode.

If I’m Vic Fangio, the Dolphins defensive coordinator, I’m blitzing hot in Gesicki’s area anytime he’s on the field. We already know that play is going to be a pass, so that strategy would force Gesicki to either stay in and block, or alter the route he’s supposed to run, making him go hot for a blitz audible.

Either way that's a win-win for the Dolphins.

We know who Gesicki is, and his limitations. It’s time the Dolphins used them against him, just like every opponent did during his tenure in Miami.