Breaking Down the Final Week 6 Dolphins-Panthers Injury Report

No Connor Williams again for the Dolphins, while Jaelan Phillips remains a question mark

There was good news for the Miami Dolphins on Friday with guard Robert Hunt back to full practice, but the team will play a second game without Connor Williams.

The Dolphins ruled out the starting center, who continues to deal with a groin injury he sustained in the 70-20 Week 3 victory against the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins listed two players as doubtful, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs/finger) and CB Nik Needham (Achilles), both of whom are off the active roster but have been designated to return from an injury list.

Listed as questionable were OL Robert Jones (knee), outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has missed the past two games because of an oblique injury and FB Alec Ingold, who sustained a foot injury in the 31-16 victory against the New York Giants last Sunday. Jones also is not on the active roster but has been designated to return from IR.

WR Braxton Berrios and Hunt did not get game status designations, meaning they're good to go.

With Williams out, it means that 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg will be in line to make a second start at center.

If the Dolphins don't activate Wilson, who was injured during training camp, then they would go with the three remaining running backs on the active roster: Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks.

Dolphins coaches, including head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday, had spoken in glowing terms about how good Wilson had been looking in practice.

Brooks and any of the tight ends could end up taking some snaps for Ingold in an H-back type of role.

PANTHERS FINAL REPORT

Carolina ruled out six players Friday, but that list did not include their two standout front seven players who didn't practice Thursday, Brian Burns and Derrick Brown.

Both former first-round pick were among the four players the team listed as questionable.

The six players ruled out included starting running back Miles Sanders and starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.

Also ruled out were OL Chandler Zavala, TE Giovannia Ricci and G Austin Corbett, a former starter who has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Questionable along with Burns and Brown, are tight ends Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan.

Burns and Sullivan were full participants in practice Friday, while Brown and Thomas were limited.

