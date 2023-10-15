Breaking Down the Week 6 Dolphins-Panthers Inactive Info

Jaelan Phillips will be back in the lineup, but Chase Claypool's debut will have to wait

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips will be back in the Miami Dolphins lineup for the first time since Week 3, but the debut of wide receiver Chase Claypool will have to wait at least a week.

Phillips, who has missed three of the first five games first with a back injury and then an oblique issue, will play for the first time since the Week 3 blowout against the Denver Broncos.

Claypool will be among the five inactive players, along with CB Kelvin Joseph, OL Connor Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and DT Brandon Pili, with Skylar Thompson once again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Claypool was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears nine days ago and went through a full week of practice. The five wide receivers against Carolina will be Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and former Panthers starter Robbie Chosen (who was known as Robby Anderson back then).

Williams being inactive was known since Friday when he was ruled out with his groin injury.

With Phillips back in the lineup, it'll be interesting to see what kind of rotation the Dolphins employ at outside linebacker given how well Andrew Van Ginkel played in Phillips' absence.

Along with Phillips, Salvon Ahmed will be back in the lineup at running back with rookie De'Von Achane on IR with a knee injury and Jeff Wilson Jr. not yet activated off injured reserve after returning to practice this week.

CAROLINA INACTIVE INFO

The Panthers inactives consist almost entirely of the players ruled out Friday, but more significantly they will have top front seven players Brian Burns and Derrick Brown available.

The inactives include starting running back Miles Sanders and starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, along with TE Giovanni Ricci, G Chandler Zavala and T David Sharpe.

Sharpe was the only who wasn't ruled out Friday; tight end Ian Thomas was placed on injured reserve Saturday, one day after being ruled out.

