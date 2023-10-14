Dolphins-Panthers Week 6 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 5-1 on the 2023 season when they face the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 14.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "The Panthers are playing consecutive road games, which is tough, but it's even tougher when you have to try and defend the Miami offense. The Dolphins are rolling on that side of the ball and did show improvement last week on defense. This will be a rough day for Bryce Young and gang as the Miami track team rolls on."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Panthers 13

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 31, Panthers 14

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 30, Panthers 20

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 32, Panthers 20

Analysis: "The Dolphins are the most-exciting offense in the NFL with coach Mike McDaniel, one where Tua Tagovailoa is conducting with the help of three players who have scored at least five touchdowns in Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill. Carolina has a future with Bryce Young, but this team is not ready for this challenge quite yet. The Panthers are 0-5 ATS this season, too. Get this line before they add a hook."

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Panthers 17

Analysis: "Upon arising from a slumber the night before, it was found that Beasley had inadvertently selected the Panthers to win. He may be a hater, but he’s not insane! That is how lopsided this particular matchup is. The Dolphins’ offense is simply too explosive, and the Panthers’ quarterback play too uninspiring to even imagine a close game, let alone an upset."

Adam Beasley Prediction: Dolphins

David Bearman Prediction: Dolphins

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins

Jay Morrison Prediction: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins

Analysis: "How good is this Dolphins offense? If we look at every offense in TruMedia’s database, which goes back to 2000, three have performed better than the 2023 Dolphins in terms of EPA per drive:

The 2007 New England Patriots The 2004 Indianapolis Colts The 2011 New Orleans Saints

That’s pretty good company! What I love about this Dolphins offense is that mistakes don’t sink it. There have been 18 instances this season when a team has been minus-three or worse in turnovers. One of those teams still won: It was last week’s Dolphins, who didn’t just squeak by the Giants. They won by 15!

The Panthers were competitive for about a quarter and a half against Detroit last week, but turnovers doomed them. At 0-5, they’re the only winless team in the NFL. This season was supposed to be about hope and a fresh, new chapter. But the Panthers are just a depressing team to watch. That team has no juice.

Weird things happen in the NFL every week. But even if the Dolphins went into the fourth quarter trailing by seven, they’d still have a shot at covering this number."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins -13.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

Analysis: Despite their 0-5 record, the Panthers' aggressive defense has found some success this season in getting after opposing quarterbacks. Carolina has the fourth-highest sack rate in the NFL, coupled with the second-best third-down defense (29.8%). However, the Panthers also own by far the league's worst expected points allowed (EPA) when defending the run (minus-14.4) and will face a Dolphins offense that ranks second in EPA per rush (16.8)."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 29, Panthers 12

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 42, Panthers 23

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 41, Panthers 13

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 38, Panthers 20

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 34, Panthers 17

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 35, Panthers 14

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 36, Panthers 20

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 40, Panthers 13

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 32, Panthers 16

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins have a historic offense through five games. Their decision to stack speed has made them one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Miami will be without RB De’Von Achane, whose game-breaking speed further elevated this dangerous offense. Even without Achane, the Dolphins have plenty of ways to march up and down the field. The Carolina Panthers are the only winless team in the league, and they desperately need their Week 7 bye. Extreme effort is the Panthers’ best chance to keep this one close. That’s a pretty thin path against a top-five team like Miami."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Panthers 20

Analysis: "The Dolphins lost talented rookie RB De’Von Achane to a knee injury — and people are still moving this point spread higher and higher. Nobody cares that Achane leads the NFL in 20-yard rushes this season (six) and leads all running backs in EPA per intended touch (0.50). Oh wait … teammate Raheem Mostert is third in 20-yard rushes (three) and second among running backs in EPA per intended touch (0.17) — and the Panthers can’t stop the run. And they have enough injuries where they struggle against the pass as well. And Bryce Young is still struggling. People may think the Dolphins will be looking ahead to the Eagles next week but I will still roll with distracted fast guys over the Panthers."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 13.5

Analysis: "Updating our fun stat from last week: This is now the sixth time since the start of the 2020 season that the Dolphins are double-digit favorites. They're 5-0 in those games, covering the spread all but once. They defeated Houston 30-15 last year as 14-point favorites; defeated the Jets 31-24 in 2021 as 10-point favorites; defeated the Jets 24-0 in 2020 as 10-point favorites; defeated Cincinnati 19-7 in 2020 as 10.5-point favorites; and, of course, defeated the Giants 31-16 last week. It's probably not a good idea for the Dolphins to be as sloppy with the ball as they were last week because that eventually could catch up to them, but the Panthers — just like the Giants — just don't seem to have the team to pull off what would be a major upset, though they likely will show a lot of fight early on before Miami pulls away."

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Panthers 13

