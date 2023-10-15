Dolphins-Panthers Week 6: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins moved to 5-1 on the season when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Stopping the fake punt

In a game that featured 63 points, it was a special teams play that proved the biggest momentum changer. This one came with Carolina leading 14-7 and facing a third-and-8 from its 49, and it sure looked like Laviska Shenault was going to get the first down after catching a pass from punter Johnny Hekker. But Duke Riley and Elijah Campbell did a great job of closing in on Shenault and knocking him out of bounds before he got to the first-down market. The Dolphins took over at their 44, wasted little time in scoring and never looked back.

2. The completion to Hill in the first quarter

While there probably never was any reason to worry about Carolina shutting down the Dolphins offense, the fact remains that Miami went three-and-out on its first two possessions and didn't look good doing it while falling behind 14-0. Getting a 27-yard gain and moving into Carolina territory on the final play of the first quarter was the perfect way to start getting back into the game.

3. Mostert's 48-yard run

This was the most impressive run on a day when there again were a lot of them, and it was even more significant because on the first snap after the special teams fourth-down stop. Mostert broke several tackles on that run, which gave the Dolphins a first-and-goal at the 8-yard line and set up the touchdown that tied the score 14-14.

4. The long TD pass from Tua to Tyreek

This was the play that gave the Dolphins the lead for good and it came on a third-and-6 from the Carolina 41 right after the two-minute warning. As they've done many times this season, the Dolphins took advantage of an opponent deciding to try to guard Hill one-on-one on the outside. When Hill got by the cornerback untouched, it was over. Tua connected with him and the Dolphins were in the lead, 21-14.

5. Christian Wilkins' first sack

The biggest defensive play of the game came on Carolina's first drive of the second half when they had a chance to tie the score after forcing a quick three-and-out by the Dolphins. After getting a first down, Carolina faced a third-and-6 from its 45 and another first down might have propelled them to a scoring drive. Instead, Christian Wilkins quickly broke through the line and quickly got to Bryce Young to sack him for a 10-yard loss. The Dolphins scored on their next possession and never led by less than multiple scores after that.

