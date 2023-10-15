Ramsey Return Could Be Soon

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears well on track to beat the projected timeline to get back in the lineup

The Miami Dolphins defense could get a very important piece back sooner than anticipated.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears well on track to beat the initial projected timeline of early December following his knee surgery for a meniscus repair and actually could be back at practice as soon as next week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The news comes one week after Ramsey was seen by multiple reports running off the field after the Dolphins' 31-16 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ramsey's recovery has progressed well from the time he was placed on injured reserve following the moves to the 53-player limit, starting with him showing up at practice days after his surgery and then shedding his crutch shortly thereafter.

Ramsey's return obviously would provide a big boost for Vic Fangio's defense, which has failed to live up to the lofty expectations brought about the long-time defensive guru's arrival.

Not only is Ramsey a three-time All-Pro Bowl cornerback, he has the ability to line up at multiple spot on defense, which would allow Fangio to unveil more wrinkles than we've seen so far.

Once the Dolphins designate Ramsey to return and he starts practicing, he could remain on IR for as many as three weeks before the Dolphins would have to activate him or shelve him for the rest of the season.

The Dolphins no doubt will take it slowly once Ramsey resumes practicing, but if he indeed comes back next week, the game at the end of his third week is the battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

In any event, what matters is the Dolphins look like they're going to get Ramsey back soon than expected, and that obviously is great news.

ACHANE'S TIMETABLE

There's also good news regarding rookie running back De'Von Achane when it comes to his own knee injury.

This one again comes from NFL Network and the report is that Achane will miss no more than the four weeks mandated by him being put on injured reserve this week.

Achane sustained his injury in the fourth quarter of the victory against the Giants, momentarily halting his brilliant rookie season.

If Achane indeed does come back right when he's eligible, that means he will miss the games against Carolina, Philadelphia, New England and Kansas City but be back for the final eight games of the regular season.

