It appears Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins won’t be getting a friend request from one Buffalo Bills offensive lineman anytime soon.

On a recent episode of Fox Sports' “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd was joined by Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and was asked to talk about the AFC East. During that conversation, when Wilkins’ name was brought up by Cowherd, Dawkins shared his candid option.

“I’m not a huge fan of Wilkins,” Dawkins said, pointing out “trench battle” history with the Dolphins' 2019 first-rounder sway his option.

“A chirper,” Dawkins said, referring to Wilkins’ trash talking prowess, which is notorious in the NFL. “A chirper on the field. Off the field, it’s just a different dude.

“Respectful?” Dawkins added, either referring to his opinion, or how Wilkins carries himself. “I respect ball.”

It's hard to tell if Dawkins was referring to Wilkins playing a dirty brand of football, or not?

Wilkins, who recorded 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks and forced two fumbles last season, is no stranger to run-ins with the Bills.

He and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and other Bills offensive linemen, have had their in-game battles for the past four seasons.

Last year an exchange between Wilkins and Allen got so heated the quarterback ripped Wilkins’ helmet off his head. Allen's offensive linemen quickly came to his defense, and tag teamed Wilkins, who is viewed as a team leader for the Dolphins.

Over the years, Wilkins hasn't been shy about admitting he uses his trash talking feuds and witty comebacks as fuel for his personal game.