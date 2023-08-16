Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins has sat out the last week of team drills while his agent pushes for a multi-year extension

How do you reward the player who has done everything your organization has asked of him?

Christian Wilkins is the first player in the Miami Dolphins' building each morning, and he's usually the last one out.

The Dolphins’ 2019 first-round pick has gotten better each and every season, setting a franchise record for tackles from a defensive lineman last season, and the hope is that he'll be even more impactful in Vic Fangio's new scheme this year.

He’s involved in the community, a team leader and tone setter for numerous years, and one of the most durable players on the roster.

Outside of that foul mouth of his, which Wilkins routinely uses to abuse his opponents, the former Clemson standout has been a model citizen, a productive starter, and should be viewed as a foundational piece for this franchise.

Problem is, the Dolphins aren’t treating him like one.

Miami has refusing to give Wilkins a contract extension that compensates him like his peers, putting him in the $18-20 million a year pay range for the next three seasons, and sources say the two sides aren’t close to getting a deal done with the regular season’s start approaching in three weeks.

That explains why Wilkins is beginning his second week of a hold-in, refusing to take a snap in 11-on-11 drills.

An injury will be the excuse given for his non-participation in the physical part of practice, but from Wilkins’ standpoint why should he put himself at risk of suffering an injury during these two weeks of joint practice for a franchise that won’t provide him peace of mind, and financial security.

Wilkins addresses his desire for a new deal

"I definitely feel like I’ve done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract," Wilkins said earlier this month in his one chat with the media during training camp. "I’m just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they’ll give their all back to me."

Wilkins could be like San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, who is in an identical position, asked to play on his fifth-year option. Bosa has skipped training camp till a deal gets done.

Chiefs All Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is doing the same thing until his deal gets reworked. Those hardline stances will cost them $50,000 in fines per day. Wilkins is too fiscally responsible (or cheap) to take such a hardline stance. But that doesn't mean he's not bothered by the Dolphins' stalling tactics.

What he's doing is sitting out these practices is nice way of following cornerback Xavien Howard path when he showed up to Miami's 2021 training camp, demanding a trade, and sat out practices before Miami reworked his contract.

Howard and the Dolphins found common ground, and Wilkins' hope is that the Dolphins and his camp will too.

Dolphins have options to retain Christian Wilkins

Wilkins has made it clear he hopes to remain with the Dolphins, but that likely depends on the respect level the franchise shows him with their offer. Miami could force him to play on his fifth-year option, which is worth $10.7 million, and then place the franchise tag on him next year, committing to pay him another $21-22 million, but that would put more strain on this complicated relationship, and Miami's salary cap, which is already $32 million over the projected 2024 budget.

"I’m big on respecting the game so it’s my job to carry that torch for those Warren Sapps, those Vince Wilforks – all those guys that I grew up watching and learning from. I have a responsibility so I love what we’ve been able to do as a position for the game and hopefully we’ll continue to do that.”

Most players despise playing on a contract that expires at the end of the season because then they assume all the risk.

Football is a violent game, especially in the trenches, which is where Wilkins plays. The ball is designed to bounce in unpredictable ways, and as a result the unexpected often happens. Sometimes the unexpected results in season-ending injuries like the one cornerback Nik Needham suffered last season while playing on an expiring contract.

Without an extension Needham was at the mercy of the Dolphins, which graciously brought him back to rehab his Achilles tendon injury at half his 2022 salary.

Needham is living through every NFL player’s nightmare, and the only avenue they have to avoid it is apply pressure when it’s time to handle the business end of this brutal sport.

That is what Wilkins is doing now, attempting to strong arm the Dolphins to give him a $100 million deal like his contemporaries received this offseason.

What Wilkins must decide is what happens if Miami’s decision makers don’t budge, refuse to sweeten their seemingly below market offer. Outside of pouting, what leverage does he have that can encourage the Dolphins to sweeten the deal?

Wilkins can’t turns to his teammates for sympathy considering there’s a dozen impending free agents who are envious of his position considering Miami raised his salary from $2.6 million last year to $10.7 million, which is a byproduct of triggering his fifth-year option.

That’s three times what Wilkins’ fellow starting defensive tackles Zach Sieler ($3 million) and nearly five times what Raekwon Davis, who is making $1.4 million, will collect. And the Dolphins likely won’t threaten to use the franchise tag on them in 2024, to ensure they don’t test the free agent market. So from their vantage point, Wilkins is in an envious position.

Since all the impending free agents are jockeying for the same $13 million in cap space, an extension for Wilkins would come at their own expense. The Dolphins can’t afford to pay everyone in this belt tightening era that approaches, as Miami’s young roster grows older and more expensive.

Each decision comes with a consequence, and many of those consequences will leave scars.

"If I continue to be humble and do right by this game, I’m really big on respecting the game and doing right by the game and if you do that, the football gods will always bless you," Wilkins said. "So that’s kind of my approach and that’s how I approach each and every day.”