Dolphins Pick Up Lindsay

The Miami Dolphins running back corps has lacked star power for the past couple of years, but the team added a big name Wednesday when they claimed Phillip Lindsay off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Lindsay didn't have much success in his first season with Houston in 2021, but he began his NFL career by rushing for more than 1,000 yards for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 2019 after arriving as a rookie free agent. He even made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving).

In three seasons with Denver, Lindsay averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry and it came as a surprise to many when the Broncos rescinded their qualifying offer to Lindsay as a restricted free agent this offseason, essentially cutting him loose.

On a bad Houston team, Lindsay averaged only 2.6 yards per carry as a backup to Mark Ingram until Ingram was traded to New Orleans Saints. Lindsay made only one start for the Texans, and that came ironically against the Dolphins on Nov. 7 when he gained 28 yards on eight rushing attempts.

As explained on SI Fan Nation sister site Texans Daily, Lindsay was released by Houston for a combination of factors, including his poor production, giving him the chance to land another opportunity and some depth at the position.

HOW LINDSAY FITS WITH THE DOLPHINS

At 5-8, 190, Lindsay is yet another smallish running back in a Dolphins group already heavy with those.

He becomes the fourth running back on the active roster along with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird, to go along with practice squad players Duke Johnson and rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks.

Lindsay's arrival, along with linebacker Vince Biegel signing from the practice squad, filled out the Dolphins' active roster.

But when openings need to be created once players come off IR — center Michael Deiter was designated to return Wednesday — there's a strong possibility it will be a running back who gets removed to make space. And considering he was made inactive against the Jets when the Dolphins elevated Johnson from the practice squad, it's fair to suggest that Ahmed's roster spot definitely is in jeopardy.

As for what kind of role Lindsay could play on offense, it's too early to determine that. Given that he'll have only two practices with the Dolphins before the game against Carolina on Sunday, it's not likely he'll even be active for that one, but he figures to be worked into some kind of rotation starting with the Dec. 5 game against the New York Giants.