Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report

There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice.

Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that popped late last week no longer is mentioned, which obviously is very good news.

As for Howard, Wednesday was a regular vet rest day, and the biggest with him is that he's past the groin issues that hampered him a few weeks back.

On the topic of vet rest, it was noteworthy that linebacker Melvin Ingram did not have one of those days off Wednesday. It's the first time since the opener against the New England Patriots that Ingram has practiced on a Wednesday, and even that day he was limited.

Along with Armstead and Howard, the two players who did not practice Wednesday were tackle Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) and tight end Hunter Long. Jackson continues to work his way back from the injury that landed him on IR, while Long's absence was expected after head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Monday that he had gone into the concussion protocol.

Four players were limited in practice Wednesday, including WR River Cracraft, who missed the Chicago game because of an illness.

The others were TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee) and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring).

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) remain on the injury report, but both were full participants Wednesday.

BROWNS PRACTICE REPORT

Cleveland had eight players sit out practice Wednesday, but half of them were just given vet rest.

That group included front-line players Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Joel Bitonio.

The four injured players who didn't practice were TE David Njoku (ankle), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), CB Martin Emerson Jr. (illness) and DT Perrion Winfrey (illness).

Four others were limited, including two more starting offensive linemen, tackle Jack Conklin (foot) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf). The other two were starting cornerbacks Greg Newsome II (oblique) and Denzel Ward (concussion).

