Breaking Down the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Inactive Info

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater indeed will be inactive for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, but wide receiver Trent Sherfield will be in uniform after being added to the injury report Sunday morning.

And the Dolphins will have available their two tackles listed as questionable on the final injury report, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson.

The question now is what role Jackson will play in his first game since the opener against the New England Patriots when he sustained a high ankle sprain.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that he considered Jackson the team's starting right tackle, but was open to using him at other positions.

The starting offensive line against the Chicago Bears last week had Armstead at left tackle, Robert Jones at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard and Brandon Shell at right tackle.

To protect themselves against the possibility of either Jackson or Armstead not being able to go against Cleveland, the Dolphins elevated tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad Saturday for the third time this season and it sure looks like for the third time he won't play — barring injuries up front, of course.

With Bridgewater out, rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Along with Bridgewater and tight end Hunter Long, who was ruled out Friday because he's in the concussion protocol, the Dolphins inactives include RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and WR River Cracraft.

This will be a second inactive game for Cracraft despite being removed from the injury report Friday. Cracraft missed the game at Chicago because of a neck injury.

The Dolphins again will go with four wide receivers with Sherfield joining Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wlson Jr. Ezukanma still is looking to make his NFL debut 10 games into his rookie season.

Igbinoghene being inactive obviously isn't a good sign for the long-term future of the Dolphins 2020 first-round pick.

BROWNS INACTIVE INFO

The Browns inactives includes all three players on their injury Friday — LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, TE David Njoku and G Michael Dunn. The first two are starters.

Also inactive will be QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Perrion Winfrey.

