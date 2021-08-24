2021 Dolphins Camp: Flores August 24 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Today is another day of roster cuts, with teams needing to get down to 80 players. Flores says the cuts will come after practice today.

-- With the injured wide receivers, Flores says they will be out there today, though it should be noted that the Dolphins are conducting a walk-through. Flores says they're getting closer to the question as to whether they would be practicing today if it was a regular practice.

-- Jaylen Waddle will be at the walk-through as well after missing a couple of plays against Atlanta.

-- Rookie tight end Hunter Long "worked hard to get back. Tough kid, hard-working kid." Flores says he Long needs reps. Expect him to see action against Cincinnati (me saying this, not Flores).

-- No decision yet has been made on whether Tua Tagovailoa will play against the Bengals in the preseason finale.

-- The IR rules are the same as last year, with an unlimited number of players eligible to return after three games once they're on the initial 53-man roster. Flores says he "doesn't know how much to applies right now," pointing out that keeping a player on the roster to then put him on IR after the cuts to 53 forces the team to expose another player to the waiver wire.

-- Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts came off PUP last week, and Flores says the hope is to "ramp them up" as quickly as possible.

-- The Dolphins have a surplus of wide receivers and Flores says the competition for roster spots "is still playing out."

-- There will be a bye after the end of the preseason, and Flores says there have been conversation about to make use of those extra days. Flores indicates that players will not be at the facility for three days during Labor Day weekend.

-- Selflessness is a trait that's important in this game, Flores said, adding he learned that from his high school coach. Flores says the Dolphins have a lot of "good guys from that standpoint."

-- Asked about Solomon Kindley and Liam Eichenberg, Flores says there's both competing for the opportunity to play a lot.