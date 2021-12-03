Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Brian Flores December 3 Takeaways

    The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Author:

    Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- Robert Hunt and Jaelan Phillips should be OK to play against the Giants, but Phillip Lindsay's status likely will come down to how practice goes Friday.

    -- Running back Malcolm Brown is eligible to come off IR and is working hard to get back, though he obviously won't return this week.

    -- Asked how his players are handling the recent success, Flores says everybody remains focused on the game at hand.

    -- DeVante Parker and Michael Deiter have a chance to play against the Giants, though it will come down to how practice goes Friday.

    Read More

    -- Asked whether Will Fuller V will play again this season, Flores says the focus is strictly on the Giants and he obviously won't play in that game.

    -- Flores coached Logan Ryan during his time with the Patriots and speaks highly of him, starting off with his intelligence, versatility and instincts.

    -- Flores praises the Giants special teams, which was Joe Judge's area of focus when he was with New England.

    -- Preston Williams got some time as an H-back against Carolina, and Flores talks about Williams' willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.

    -- Hunter Long played 24 snaps against Carolina, and Flores said he did some nice things.

    -- Cornerback Javaris Davis made his NFL debut against Carolina and Flores called game snaps a valuable learning tool.

    -- Asked about the progress of the left side of the offensive line, Flores turns it around and says the line has a big challenge against the Giants front seven.

    -- Jerome Baker has been playing different spots in recent weeks, and Flores says it always come down to the game plan and what's most beneficial for the defense that game.

    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores December 3 Takeaways

    53 seconds ago
    Patrick Graham
    News

    Opponent Breakdown: Five Questions About the Giants

    1 hour ago
    Phillip Lindsay
    News

    Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Parker Plan, Fluker Follow-Up, and More

    16 hours ago
    Brian Flores cleats
    News

    The Dolphins' Causes for 'Cleats' Weekend

    17 hours ago
    Benardrick McKinney
    News

    Great 2021 Draft, Mediocre 2021 UFA Class, and the Giants

    23 hours ago
    Jesse Davis
    News

    Breaking Down the First Week 13 Injury Report

    Dec 1, 2021
    Jaelan Philllips
    News

    Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle's Waddle, Phillips' Sacks, the O-Line Potential, And More

    Dec 1, 2021
    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores December 1 Takeaways

    Dec 1, 2021