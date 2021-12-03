Brian Flores December 3 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Robert Hunt and Jaelan Phillips should be OK to play against the Giants, but Phillip Lindsay's status likely will come down to how practice goes Friday.

-- Running back Malcolm Brown is eligible to come off IR and is working hard to get back, though he obviously won't return this week.

-- Asked how his players are handling the recent success, Flores says everybody remains focused on the game at hand.

-- DeVante Parker and Michael Deiter have a chance to play against the Giants, though it will come down to how practice goes Friday.

-- Asked whether Will Fuller V will play again this season, Flores says the focus is strictly on the Giants and he obviously won't play in that game.

-- Flores coached Logan Ryan during his time with the Patriots and speaks highly of him, starting off with his intelligence, versatility and instincts.

-- Flores praises the Giants special teams, which was Joe Judge's area of focus when he was with New England.

-- Preston Williams got some time as an H-back against Carolina, and Flores talks about Williams' willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.

-- Hunter Long played 24 snaps against Carolina, and Flores said he did some nice things.

-- Cornerback Javaris Davis made his NFL debut against Carolina and Flores called game snaps a valuable learning tool.

-- Asked about the progress of the left side of the offensive line, Flores turns it around and says the line has a big challenge against the Giants front seven.

-- Jerome Baker has been playing different spots in recent weeks, and Flores says it always come down to the game plan and what's most beneficial for the defense that game.