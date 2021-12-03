Brian Flores December 3 Takeaways
Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.
Here were the highlights of that session:
-- Robert Hunt and Jaelan Phillips should be OK to play against the Giants, but Phillip Lindsay's status likely will come down to how practice goes Friday.
-- Running back Malcolm Brown is eligible to come off IR and is working hard to get back, though he obviously won't return this week.
-- Asked how his players are handling the recent success, Flores says everybody remains focused on the game at hand.
-- DeVante Parker and Michael Deiter have a chance to play against the Giants, though it will come down to how practice goes Friday.
Read More
-- Asked whether Will Fuller V will play again this season, Flores says the focus is strictly on the Giants and he obviously won't play in that game.
-- Flores coached Logan Ryan during his time with the Patriots and speaks highly of him, starting off with his intelligence, versatility and instincts.
-- Flores praises the Giants special teams, which was Joe Judge's area of focus when he was with New England.
-- Preston Williams got some time as an H-back against Carolina, and Flores talks about Williams' willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.
-- Hunter Long played 24 snaps against Carolina, and Flores said he did some nice things.
-- Cornerback Javaris Davis made his NFL debut against Carolina and Flores called game snaps a valuable learning tool.
-- Asked about the progress of the left side of the offensive line, Flores turns it around and says the line has a big challenge against the Giants front seven.
-- Jerome Baker has been playing different spots in recent weeks, and Flores says it always come down to the game plan and what's most beneficial for the defense that game.