Brian Flores October 27 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The Dolphins currently have only two running backs on the 53-man roster, and Flores says they'll take a look at the three players at that spot on the practice squad before deciding who to bring up for the gam against Buffalo.

-- Flores reveals the Dolphins have signed QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.

-- While he was injured against Buffalo in Week 2, Flores says he doesn't expect Tagovailoa to have any trepidation about facing the Bills.

-- Regarding Duke Johnson, newly signed running back to the practice squad, Flores says he likes his work in the passing game and his proven production.

-- Asked if he's learned something about himself during this tough start for the Dolphins, Flores says he's learning something new every day.

-- DeVante Parker has missed the past three games, and Flores is hopeful he can do enough at practice to be able to play against Buffalo.

-- The Dolphins will be facing a team coming off a bye for a second consecutive week, but Flores points out there are different challenges with every opponent.

-- Regarding Greg Mancz and Noah Igbinoghene, Flores simply said both players are moving in the right direction in terms of getting back into the lineup.

-- Jerome Baker is day-to-day with his knee injury.

-- Center Austin Reiter did some good things, Flores says. Praised his communication and his understanding of where he needed to be.

-- Flores and Chris Grier have conversations every day about the roster, inactives, who's practicing, and that certainly would apply when it comes to acquiring players.

-- Flores says his overriding philosophy is always being honest with his players.

-- The last question concerns how to navigate all the trade rumors coming out in recent days, and Flores says he doesn't deal with rumors and reiterates that "Tua is our quarterback."