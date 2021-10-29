Brian Flores October 29 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Jerome Baker and DeVante Parker are both moving in the right direction, but Friday will be telling in terms of their game status.

-- Asked about making a definitive statement regarding trade rumors, Flores says he doesn't engage in trade rumors and repeats, "Tua is our quarterback."

-- Flores says he can declare definitely that Tua is the quarterback for the rest of 2021 barring injuries.

-- Duke Johnson is more of a third-down back, while Gerrid Doaks is more of an early-down back is how Flores describes two of the running back options to replace Malcolm Brown.

-- Johnson has done a nice job the last couple of days and is an experienced guy who's played a lot of football, but he could benefit from more time with the team. That said, he shouldn't be eliminated from possibly playing Sunday.

-- Pass protection was a major issue in the first game against Buffalo, and Flores says there's been a lot of emphasis this week about making sure that's taking care of in the rematch.

-- Will Fuller has yet to be designated for return and is still working his way back.

-- Tua has done a lot of good things the last couple of weeks and is trying to build on that. "He's always going to be hard on himself."

-- The coaches are telling Tua every day not to try to force something that's not there, but Flores says he's made a lot of good decisions the last couple of weeks.