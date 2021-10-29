Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayGM ReportAll Dolphins+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Brian Flores October 29 Takeaways

    The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Author:

    Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- Jerome Baker and DeVante Parker are both moving in the right direction, but Friday will be telling in terms of their game status.

    -- Asked about making a definitive statement regarding trade rumors, Flores says he doesn't engage in trade rumors and repeats, "Tua is our quarterback."

    -- Flores says he can declare definitely that Tua is the quarterback for the rest of 2021 barring injuries.

    Read More

    -- Duke Johnson is more of a third-down back, while Gerrid Doaks is  more of an early-down back is how Flores describes two of the running back options to replace Malcolm Brown.

    -- Johnson has done a nice job the last couple of days and is an experienced guy who's played a lot of football, but he could benefit from more time with the team. That said, he shouldn't be eliminated from possibly playing Sunday.

    -- Pass protection was a major issue in the first game against Buffalo, and Flores says there's been a lot of emphasis this week about making sure that's taking care of in the rematch.

    -- Will Fuller has yet to be designated for return and is still working his way back.

    -- Tua has done a lot of good things the last couple of weeks and is trying to build on that. "He's always going to be hard on himself."

    -- The coaches are telling Tua every day not to try to  force something that's not there, but Flores says he's made a lot of good decisions the last couple of weeks.

    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores October 29 Takeaways

    1 minute ago
    Matt Ryan
    News

    NFL Viewer Guide for Week 8: Ranking the Matchups and Predictions

    1 hour ago
    Jerome Baker
    News

    Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Baker's Streak, Phillips, Howard and More

    14 hours ago
    Jerome Baker
    News

    Previewing the Dolphins-Bills Week 8 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

    Oct 28, 2021
    DeVante Parker
    News

    Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, New QB, 'Pop' in the Building, More

    Oct 27, 2021
    Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Tua 'Very Confident' He Is Dolphins QB

    Oct 27, 2021
    Brian Flores
    News

    Brian Flores October 27 Takeaways

    Oct 27, 2021
    Deshaun Watson
    News

    Report: Dolphins-Texans Have Agreed on Watson Trade But Issues Remain

    Oct 27, 2021