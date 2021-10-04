Brian Flores October 4 Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looked back on the Dolphins' 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Regarding potential changes, Flores says the team is still "evaluating everything." Says he doesn't expect wholesale changes but everything has to get better.

-- There will be no change in who is calling plays. "I like the system we have in place. I like our process during the week." Says the results haven't been there, but the process will stay in place.

-- Flores confirms that Will Fuller will be out this week. More tests will be run. Byron Jones' quad injury is more of a day-to-day situation.

-- Flores is asked point blank whether Charlie Frye is the one deciding on the play, but Flores goes back to it being a collaboration and that Frye is the one relaying the play to the quarterback.

-- Austin Jackson continues to have a difficult season and the idea of moving him to guard is brought up to Flores. "We're evaluating everything. If we feel like we need to make a change, we will."

-- The second-year offensive linemen haven't taken the expected jump this year, but Flores says he has improvement from each guy (Kindley, Hunt, Jackson). "What we're talking about is consistency from these guys."

-- Flores says there are a lot of plays being made in practice that simply aren't being made in games. "I like the way we're preparing. It's not translating not because the game plan is bad, but we're not executing."

-- Every position is being evaluted, and that includes punt returner.

-- Raekwon Davis is eligible to come off IR this week, but there's no definitive word on his return, other than Flores saying he's making progress and the team is hoping he'll be able to return this week.

-- Jaelan Phillips continues to make improvement. "He's definitely playing with more confidence. He's playing better."

-- There were definitely missed opportunities on some downfield shots, Flores admits. "We've got to execute better."

-- Flores calls the team inconsistent and undisciplined right now. Says the coaching points and the emphasis are the same as they've always been.

-- Tua Tagovailoa is working to get back as soon as he can. He's starting to throw a little bit. "He's getting better every day."

-- Flores says he never takes it for granted that things can carry over from one year to the next. "Every year is a little bit different."

-- Jaylen Waddle's number tend to go down from quarter to quarter, but Flores says that's symptomatic of what's going on with the entire team.