Like all coaches around the NFL, Brian Flores isn't necessarily thrilled that he'll have only 14 days of practice in pads to get his team ready for the start of the 2020 season.

But he'll deal with it because, basically, he's got no choice.

What he's going to also do is prepare for every possible scenario imaginable because no one really knows what's going to happen with a lot of different aspects of the 2020 football season.

Will there be fans in the stands? Will there be a full season? Will there a college football season? Will there be a need to quarantine a quarterback to make sure one is available every Sunday.

Flores touched on all of those subjects during his Zoom media session Monday.

On the possibility of keeping his quarterbacks separated: "We have looked into really every possible scenario, that being one of them. Look, a lot of our meetings are Zoom right now. So everyone is in a quarantine. But in a lot of ways it takes care of itself. We've thought about that. We've talked about that scenario as well as a plethora of other scenarios. So I think we have a plan in place that we feel good about."

On the possibility of playing the season without fans: "Look, we'd love to have fans in the stands. I'd love to have them. Home, away. Obviously, fans are a big part of the game. We're not out there without their support. From that standpoint, it is important to me. Look, there's a pandemic. I think we need to obviously use caution, as we're doing in our building. As a country, I think we're all trying to proceed with caution in all of our daily activities. Look, if we can have fans and have them at the games in a safe way, I'm all for it. If the people who make those decisions don't think that's the right thing to do, then we'll play without fans."

On his confidence there'll be a full season: "I think if we take things day by day, we try to use caution and testing that we're doing, continue the testing, distance, wear masks, and string those days together, if we do that as an entire league, then we're going to put ourselves in position to play as many games as we can play. And that's really all we can do. To make predictions on whether or not we can do this or that, I mean I don't really want to get into all that. All I'll say is we're going to try to wear our masks, wear our contact tracers, distance, and do the best we can. And obviously we all know that if you have one person with a virus, people can get infected quickly. So all we can do is do our best to prevent that from happening. And I think if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to play a full season. Which is all we can do."

On what kind of adjustments will be involved if there's no college football season: "Yeah, we’re monitoring that, obviously, from a scouting standpoint. This is the time when a lot of guys would be out on the road looking at prospects for next season. Yeah, if there’s not a college season, it’s something we’ve talked about: Chris (Grier), myself, Brandon (Shore), Marvin Allen. We have a plan in place for how we’re going to go about the scouting season if there is no season.

"Look, I think everyone loves college football and wants to see it but if we don’t feel feel like it’s going to be a safe environment for those young men, then that’s the decision we make, then we ought to live with that. But from our standpoint, looking down the road, which we’re always doing that as well, if we have to make adjustments, then we will. With all that said, our focus is on this team right now, today."

Flores also talked about having to get a brand-new offensive line to build cohesiveness in a short period of time, and basically said the Dolphins are just like every other team in terms of the time frame.

Yes, though, not every team has made as many changes up front, so the Dolphins will be at disadvantage from that standpoint.

Not that you'll hear Flores complain about it.