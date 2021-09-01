Brian Flores September 1 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Flores said there were a lot of tough decisions in getting down to the 53-player roster limit.

-- The Dolphins will go through practice before finalizing the roster decisions to get down to 53.

-- Rookies free agents Robert Jones and Trill Williams each made the 53-man roster: "Two young guys who really made a lot of improvement from the spring and showed us some nice things, two young guys we can continue to develop."

-- Regarding a report that he addressed the team and stated that Tua is "our quarterback," Flores says he doesn't get into conversations he has with his players. "I will say that Tua is our quarterback." Says he's had a good training camp and made a lot of progress. "We're pleased with where he is."

-- Asked it's more important for a quarterback to feel the coach has their back than maybe players at other positions, Flores just says it applies to every player.

-- The Dolphins have three running backs compared to 11 wide receivers and tight ends, and Flores says there's a balance between depth at each position and keeping the best players. "We feel good about those players."

-- Malcolm Perry was claimed off waivers by New England. "Malcolm is a tough kid, hard-working kid, he's smart," but this doesn't mean the Dolphins have to change anything because Perry was in camp this summer.

-- New defensive back Elijah Campbell is "tough, fast, tackles well, can play in the kicking game."

-- "I don't know if I can be more clear. Tua is our starter. If you want me to say it again, I will."

-- Regarding Tua and going back to what he did best at Alabama, Flores says the idea is always to try to do what your players do best.

-- John Jenkins is one of only two players on the roster over 30 years old. He's back after playing in Miami in 2019. Praises his leadership and helping the young players how to be professional. "From a leadership standpoint, he does a nice job."

-- After the two trades on the offensive line, Flores says he's "comfortable" with the depth at the position. Says he likes how the line has a "good feel" for working with each other.

-- Asked again about his memories of Mac Jones from the Senior Bowl, Flores praises Jones' smarts and preparation.

-- The Dolphins kept seven linebackers on the 53-man roster, but Flores says he's comfortable with the depth at the position.