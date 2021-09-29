Brian Flores September 29 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The session begins with a question about veteran guards Ereck Flowers and Jermaine Eluemunor and the Dolphins' decision to let them go, but Flores punts on the question, saying he's worried about the current players on the team.

-- Flores then says he's not one to look back when it comes to second-guessing player evaluations.

-- Asked about the Trent Dilfer statement that QB coach Charlie Frye is the one calling the plays, Flores reiterates his previous statement that it's a collaborative effort.

-- Flores also says there is no change coming in the way the operation works.

-- With the Don Shula Celebration of Life scheduled for Saturday, Flores is asked about Shula and his aura around the Dolphins. Flores calls him the greatest coach of all time and says, "It's great that we get to honor him. ... It was an honor and a privilege for me to get to talk to him."

-- Flores relates that one Shula statement that always stuck with him was the need to be demanding of the players.

-- The Dolphins will face the 0-3 Colts on Sunday, but Flores says, "This is a good team. This is a very good team. They've been in every game."

-- The Colts obviously are well aware of QB Jacoby Brissett considering he played there before coming to Miami. "At the end of the day, there are some things they can take from that, but it comes down to execution."

-- Jaylen Waddle has put up decent numbers so far in his rookie season, but Flores says he's a young player who's learning something new every week. Flores says he likes Waddle's work ethic and says over time, "He'll be just fine."

-- Regarding the idea of trying to create more big plays on offense, Flores says there's gotta a balance between being aggressive and being smart.

-- In regards to identity, Flores says, "We want to be a balanced team."

-- Flores says he's taken a hard look at the third-down defense, which was first in the NFL last year but currently is last, and says it basically comes down to opponents simply making more plays.