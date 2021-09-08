Brian Flores September 8 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Tackle Greg Little will be back at practice Wednesday. Liam Eichenberg is expected to practice, but to what degree seems uncertain at this point.

-- The 2021 team captains will be Jesse Davis and Mack Hollins on offense, linebacker Elandon Roberts and Jason McCourty on defense, and Clayton Fejedelem on special teams.

-- Alabama now has three starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but Flores correctly points out that it's not just about quarterbacks. That program is stacked at every position.

-- Regarding Mack Hollins, Brian Flores says he might have been under the radar from a media standpoint but not among his teammates. "He works hard. He brings energy. It's important to him." Flores points out his teammates elected him as captain.

-- It's Week 1 in the NFL, which is when teams have the least amount of information. "A lot of it is predicting, forecasting based on the preseason and what coaches have done in the past."

-- Flores says Game 1 is about communication, techniques and tackling well, among other things.

-- Our first question regarding Tua involves his input into the weekly game plan, and Flores says there's always those kind of discussions and there's always input from the quarterback room.

-- The Dolphins are preparing as though neither Austin Jackson nor Adam Shaheen will not be available Sunday. Both players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

-- The Dolphins will be facing a rookie quarterback Sunday and it would be helpful to try to confuse him, but Flores says that applies to every game — rookie quarterback or not.

-- Flores accurately points out that not too much focus should be placed on Mac Jones because New England has other pieces on offense. We'll point out the Patriots offensive line should be among the best in the NFL.

-- Flores is asked again about going back to New England and his answer is the same as it was Monday.

-- Jaelan Phillips was listed on the third team on the depth chart, but Flores said there are a lot of groupings on defense. "He's worked hard. We're going to find a way to get him some snaps."

-- Flores says the Dolphins will use the best five guys on the offensive line, but making sure each guy is comfortable at his position will be part of the decision-making process. That applies to Eichenberg, who didn't get snaps at left tackle in the summer after playing that spot at Notre Dame. "We'll be comfortable with whoever we put out there."

-- Last question is about his expectations for Tua, and Flores talks about fundamentals and technique before adding, "and that he has fun too."