Flores Thursday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before the team concluded its 2021 minicamp

The Miami Dolphins were set to wrap up their 2021 minicamp with meetings Thursday, but before that took place, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session with the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Starting off with a Tua question, Flores says the quarterback has made some improvement, even over the last two days. Has progress from command of the offense, reads, and things of that nature. Expects Tua to continue to improve.

-- At the conclusion of the offseason program, Flores says his message to his players is to go on vacation and spend time with family and recharge, though keep themselves in condition.

-- Even though the Dolphins have started a lot of rookies on the offensive line the past couple of years, Flores says he'll always put out there the top five players up front.

-- Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg picks up concepts well, though it's hard to evaluate offensive linemen at this time of year.

-- Byron Jones made strides throughout the season. "I thought he played well. Got more comfortable."

-- Flores said he did a lot of scouting work on Jones when he came out of UConn and the traits he saw then still apply to this day.

-- Talking about first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, Flores says he played he made in practice Wednesday showed he's running pretty well. This idea that Waddle has a limp is ridiculous, as we've mentioned before. He's just got a different way of walking.

-- The Dolphins will be at their new practice facility when they start training camp. Flores calls it a "state-of-the-art" facility. "I'm excited about the place." The Dolphins will take a tour of the place later today.

-- Michael Deiter will be in competition to get playing time this year. Flores mentions his toughness. "I'm excited to see what this looks like for him in training camp." Says Dieter has a sense of urgency about earning a role.

-- Xavien Howard again is not at the facility, completing his absence from the entire minicamp.