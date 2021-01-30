Flores Wraps Up Senior Bowl Week

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores indicated that both Eric Studesville and George Godsey called plays for the National team at the Senior Bowl

Brian Flores was on the receiving end of a Gatorade bath at the end of the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, though the Gatorade applied only to the big cooler.

What was inside actually were a bunch of packages of, what else, Reese's peanut butter cups.

Flores got the obligatory "Gatorade bath" after the National team pulled out a 27-24 victory, though as always this game wasn't so much about the outcome as it was evaluating prospects for the upcoming draft.

Flores touched on a various topics after the game:

-- The most important topic as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins related to who called plays given that the team still is without an offensive coordinator.

Flores said the two assistant coaches who have been identified as candidates, Eric Studesville and George Godsey, each got to call plays for one half.

"I thought both guys did a nice job and I’m confident in all the guys on our staff," Flores said. "I thought they did a great job. As I said the other day, we’re still working through those, the coordinator situation.”

That, of course, is the big pending issue with the Dolphins, who are now one of only two teams in the NFL without an offensive coordinator — the other is Minnesota.

-- Flores again talked about the benefits of being able to coach in the Senior Bowl in a year where there will be no combine and NFL personnel at Pro Days will be limited.

“It was great," Flores said. "We had a really nice good week with these young players. They really worked hard. A lot of them made really good impressions not only on our staff, but there were teams obviously from across the league. But we got to spend the most time with them. We saw them in meetings, saw them take things from the meetings to the walkthrough to the practice. I thought they all did well for themselves and then came out and competed today, so it was a good week.”

-- Flores said there several players at the Senior Bowl he felt could help the Dolphins, though he not surprisingly declined to mention any by name.

-- Flores was asked specifically about North Carolina running back Michael Carter, who rushed for 60 yards and one touchdown for the National team.

“First off, he’s a great kid," Flores said. "He’s a hard-working kid. He’s smart, he’s tough and he was productive today and really productive throughout the entire week. He played well. This is a guy who had a nice career for UNC and he’s a good back.”

Carter is one of two highly rated North Carolina running backs, the other being Javonte Williams. Carter is a speedy back, while Williams is more of a physical runner.

-- Finally, Flores was asked about getting the Reese's bath.

“You know, when you’re at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, by the end of the week, you’ve probably had enough," Flores joked. "There’s bags in your room, there’s Reese’s Pieces on your door handle, it’s everywhere. I just felt like I had enough. It’s been a long week — a lot of meetings, a lot of walkthroughs, a lot of practice, a lot of meetings with players. I’ve probably gained few pounds, so I’m trying to head in the right direction starting today."