Dolphins Camp Day 1: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Before the questions start, McDaniel agrees to be included in a selfie of all the reporters at camp.

-- McDaniel said there's always energy on the first day of camp, but says he's particularly excited about what this group has brought.

-- Asked about Byron Jones, McDaniel says the cornerback is fully expecting to be ready for Week 1 and everybody will be taking a cautious approach.

-- As it relates to veterans, there will be a handful of guys who will taking part in only portions of practice, focusing on what they need to work on and what they need to protect themselves from. McDaniel adds every player's rep counts will be monitored and adjusted daily. Certainly would expect players like Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard to be among those players and maybe somebody like Melvin Ingram.

-- Discussing again the issue of energy, McDaniel says it's up to the players to lift each other. Provides his time with the Atlanta Falcons as an example and an ugly loss against the Dolphins where the team dealt with adversity but was able to respond.

-- In terms of practice, full-speed effort and intensity on every rep is what McDaniel wants and that might mean shorter practices, but he doesn't want anybody ever "going through the motions."

-- First question about Tua and how McDaniel wants him to approach practice, "deliberate intent on each play." McDaniel says Tua is "super hard on himself," but anything in excess is not helpful. Wants him not to let a negative play linger.

-- Regarding Noah Igbinoghene, McDaniel calls it a "tremendous opportunity" with Byron Jones missing the start of camp. "More reps against Tyreek Hill doesn't hurt anybody ... unless they have confidence issues."

-- In terms of captains, McDaniel says he will not decide on those players. McDaniel says he appreciates democracy in general and the best players are best equipped to pick those guys. Says "captains are vessels, captains are examples" in terms of setting an example and setting a tone.

-- Terron Armstead will practice Wednesday, but will be limited.

-- Regarding the acquisition of Mohamed Sanu, McDaniel said it was an opportunity to add a veteran he knew. Mentions Sanu's experience and intangibles as being valuable for a young team.

-- About Tyreek Hill constantly pumping Tua's tires in interviews, McDaniel said a coach always appreciates players having each other's backs. "If Tyreek is saying it, it's because he believes it." Says the two are developing a great relationship and Tyreek believing in his quarterback is a good thing.

-- Regarding the O-line and the outside zone, McDaniel says it's more about consistency than learning the concepts.