McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bucs Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Sunday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 26-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Here were the takeaways from McDaniel's media session:

-- In light of the news involving CB Trill Williams, who sustained a major knee injury against Tampa Bay, the first question deals with whether the idea of moving Eric Rowe back to cornerback has come up with him and GM Chris Grier. McDaniel talks about how Williams attacked his approach to camp and how he kept making plays.

-- As for Rowe, "he's been getting pretty involved with the defense in a good way." McDaniel says there's a new side of him that surfaced in the joint practices. Says he likes Rowe at safety right now and they could go down that road if need be.

-- With roster cuts to 85 down to Tuesday, McDaniel says roster composition always is being discussed.

-- Greg Little was kept out of the preseason opener because he was dealing with a minor injury and it wouldn't have been fair to put him out there and evaluate his work with him at less than 100 percent. Says "he's been flashing some stuff and been gaining some confidence."

-- Hypothetical question dealing with what happens if Terron Armstead has to miss time at left tackle, and McDaniel says he doesn't want to deal with absolutes. McDaniel says it has to do with your combinations of players. From a starting point, McDaniel says he wouldn't move one starter to fill in for another starter, but again he doesn't deal in absolutes.

-- Teddy Bridgewater didn't do team drills in joint practices Thursday and didn't play Saturday night, and McDaniel said Bridgewater has some tightness in his back and it also was an opportunity to give Skylar Thompson more reps. McDaniel wanted Thompson to have the mind-set to know he would be the starter against Tampa Bay.

-- McDaniel says the team is getting more opinions on Williams, so wouldn't necessarily assume he'll land on IR, though he adds he wouldn't be surprised if that were the case, pointing out the injury is severe.