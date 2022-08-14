Skip to main content
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bucs Game

Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA Today Sports

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bucs Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reflected on his team's 26-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Sunday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 26-24 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Here were the takeaways from McDaniel's media session:

-- In light of the news involving CB Trill Williams, who sustained a major knee injury against Tampa Bay, the first question deals with whether the idea of moving Eric Rowe back to cornerback has come up with him and GM Chris Grier. McDaniel talks about how Williams attacked his approach to camp and how he kept making plays.

-- As for Rowe, "he's been getting pretty involved with the defense in a good way." McDaniel says there's a new side of him that surfaced in the joint practices. Says he likes Rowe at safety right now and they could go down that road if need be.

-- With roster cuts to 85 down to Tuesday, McDaniel says roster composition always is being discussed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-- Greg Little was kept out of the preseason opener because he was dealing with a minor injury and it wouldn't have been fair to put him out there and evaluate his work with him at less than 100 percent. Says "he's been flashing some stuff and been gaining some confidence."

-- Hypothetical question dealing with what happens if Terron Armstead has to miss time at left tackle, and McDaniel says he doesn't want to deal with absolutes. McDaniel says it has to do with your combinations of players. From a starting point, McDaniel says he wouldn't move one starter to fill in for another starter, but again he doesn't deal in absolutes.

-- Teddy Bridgewater didn't do team drills in joint practices Thursday and didn't play Saturday night, and McDaniel said Bridgewater has some tightness in his back and it also was an opportunity to give Skylar Thompson more reps. McDaniel wanted Thompson to have the mind-set to know he would be the starter against Tampa Bay.

-- McDaniel says the team is getting more opinions on Williams, so wouldn't necessarily assume he'll land on IR, though he adds he wouldn't be surprised if that were the case, pointing out the injury is severe.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Channing Tindall
News

Dolphins Preseason Opener: 10 Things to Watch ... How They Played Out

By Alain Poupart3 hours ago
Darius Hodge
News

Dolphins Preseason Opener Snap Count Observations

By Alain Poupart5 hours ago
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard
News

Number 25 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart6 hours ago
Lynn Bowden Jr.
News

Dolphins Win Preseason Opener; Trill Injured Late

By Alain Poupart17 hours ago
Dolphins-Bucs
News

Dolphins-Bucs Halftime Observations

By Alain Poupart19 hours ago
armstead
News

Tua Among 17 Dolphins Players Sitting Out Preseason Opener

By Alain Poupart21 hours ago
Tyreek Hill
News

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Hill-Waddle vs. Duper-Clayton, Thompson, and More

By Alain PoupartAug 13, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
Tua Tagovailoa
News

More Reason for the Dolphins to Sit Tua

By Alain PoupartAug 13, 2022 11:56 AM EDT