Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey are proof the Miami Dolphins are, for lack of a better term, going for it and happy to keep bringing in big-name players.

Could Dalvin Cook be next?

It's certainly an interesting thought given Cook's current status with the Minnesota Vikings, with the latest a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the running back could wind up being released before the draft April 27.

And that was accompanied by a cryptic comment from Cook's agent, Zach Hiller on the Caps Off Podcast, where he said the media generally is accurate when using sources to report on news, though not necessarily about mock draft. That's relevant because Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported before the start of the league year in mid-March that the Dolphins had had conversations with the Vikings regarding a potential Cook trade.

The connection with the Dolphins is obvious with Cook, who was born in Miami and played at Miami Central High before starring at Florida State.

Cook also is a highly productive running back who has made the Pro Bowl the past four years while averaging 1,256 rushing yards and scoring 46 touchdowns during that span.

WHY COOK TO THE DOLPHINS DOESN'T WORK

So why would the Vikings move to on from Cook?

As usual, it's got to do with finances, specifically Cook's hefty contract.

He's headed into the third year of a five-year extension he signed in 2020 with a cap number of at least $14 million for 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to overthecap.com.

The cap number would be lower for any team acquiring team because the signing bonus is Minnesota's responsibility, but his base salary for the next three years reaches eight figures each time.

With all the money the Dolphins already have committed for 2023 and 2024 — six players have a cap number for 2024 surpassing $20 million — it's really hard to imagine them being willing to take on Cook's salary even if they were able to get him cheaply in terms of trade compensation.

OK, so what about signing him if the Vikings do release him?

As of Saturday, the Dolphins have a little bit over $3 million of cap space, which obviously doesn't come closely to cutting it if the idea is to add a player like Cook. Sure, the Dolphins can create more space with restructures or extensions, but Cook probably won't come cheaply.

And here's the final issue: Will the Dolphins really bring in a big-name running back after they made it a point to re-sign their three UFA backs from last season. Remember, when they reached out to the Vikings to discuss a potential Cook trade, per Jackson's report, only Raheem Mostert had been re-signed.

Since then, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin also have been re-signed to join Salvon Ahmed, who was an RFA and also re-signed.

Bringing all of them back certainly suggests a level of comfort from head coach Mike McDaniel, who said at the owners meetings that the team's low ranking in rushing offense had more to do with injuries and him abandoning the run game too quickly than the backs.

To be sure, Cook would become the best running back on the roster if he were to join the Dolphins. And, sure, the connection clearly is there and any team would be foolish not to at least consider adding a player of that caliber to their offense.

But it's not as simply as a good player from Miami potentially becoming available and therefore the Dolphins should get him. And this is one of those cases where the idea absolutely is enticing but the reality is that it just doesn't compute.

