Dolphins Continue Shuffling DB Group

The Miami Dolphins' shuffling in the secondary continues.

The team has agreed to terms with former New York Jets draft pick Parry Nickerson, according to multiple reports, making him the third defensive backs the team has added in the past week.

Nickerson will follow cornerback Mark Gilbert and safety Myles Dorn, who signed with the team last week.

The addition of Nickerson will have to come with a corresponding move that will remove somebody from the roster because it stood at 90 players after the two earlier moves Sunday — the signing of DT Da'Shawn Hand and the release of rookie free agent Anthony Montalvo.

One would expect the corresponding move once Nickerson officially is signed would involve another defensive back because they already had 21 on the roster at that position, which is an unusually high number.

THE BOOK ON PARRY NICKERSON

Nickerson was selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft after playing at Tulane, where he had two seasons with six interceptions and another with four.

What Nickerson always had going for him is speed, as his 4.32 in the 40-yard dash tied for fastest time among cornerbacks at the 2018 combine and his athletic overall score ranked second in that position.

Nickerson joins the Dolphins after playing 25 games the past four seasons with four different teams. He played in all 16 games for the Jets in 2018, with two starts, but his passer rating allowed when targeted (per Pro Football Reference) was an unsightly 114.5.

He has seen action on defense in only two games since then and spent the 2022 season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after being released in August.

Nickerson (5-10, 182) primarily is a slot corner, a position where the Dolphins' depth is a bit of a question mark at this time because Nik Needham is on PUP and has yet to be cleared for training camp.