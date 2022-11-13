Dolphins Continue to Roll with Beatdown of Browns

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins passing game clicked against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, but there were different components in their latest victory.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert and Trent Sherfield all had starring roles on offense when the Dolphins topped the 30-point mark for a third consecutive game while extending their winning streak to four games with a 39-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wilson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, Mostert had 87 total yards and a touchdown, and Sherfield had four catches for 63 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Tua had another great outing, completing 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 135.0 passer rating.

The defense also did its part with two fourth-down stops and a fumble recovery by Xavien Howard.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE ALMOST FLAWLESS

The offense was downright scary, scoring on six of seven possessions, the only exception when the Dolphins were stopped on fourth-and-1 after three short-yardage runs failed.

Jason Sanders missed two extra-point attempts, but those didn't matter in what turned into a blowout.

Coming into this matchup, it was the Cleveland running game that was given the best chance to dominate, but it was the Dolphins who controlled the game from that standpoint.

Wilson and Mostert combined to rush for 184 yards on 25 carries, a ridiculous 7.4 average.

Not that the Dolphins passing game needs a lot of help these days the way it's humming, but that opened things up.

And Tua was on target again, though for what seemed like the first time all season Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle didn't dominate the stat sheet. Hill had a team-high five catches, good for 44 yards and a touchdown, while Waddle had four catches for 66 yards, including a couple of key third-down receptions.

The Dolphins' performance was so dominant that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson got into the game late in the fourth quarter.

A KEY MOMENT IN THE DOLPHINS VICTORY

If there was such a thing as a turning point in a 22-point blowout — these days any double-digit margin constitutes a blowout — it came late in the second quarter.

Specifically, it happened after the Dolphins' failed fourth-down attempt.

Leading only 10-7, the defense forced a three-and-out, got the ball back, and Tua led a 53-yard touchdown drive that included his two best passes of the game, a gorgeous floater down the right sideline to Waddle to convert a third-and-7 and then his 14-yard TD pass to Sherfield in the back left corner of the end zone.

Taking that 17-7 lead into the second half, the Dolphins never stopped.

The Dolphins scored on their first two drives of the second half, sandwiched around a Cleveland field goal, to open a 30-10 lead and pretty much clinched the victory when Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram combined to sack Brissett on fourth down in a 33-17 game.

As happened before this season, things got off to a really bad start for the Dolphins, who fell behind 7-0 after less than three minutes.

It all started with a 48-yard kickoff return by rookie Jerome Ford and was followed by a 38-yard completion from Brissett to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

But the Dolphins immediately responded with an 84-yard touchdown drive, kept alive when Mike McDaniel decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 36 when Wilson converting with a 4-yard run.

The offense never stopped after that, leaving punter Thomas Morstead on the sideline the entire game.

The Dolphins (7-3) now head into their bye, which might be the only thing that can slow down their offense these days.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

