Skip to main content
Player(s)
Xavien Howard, Byron Jones
Team(s)
Miami Dolphins

Encouraging Update on Xavien Howard Situation

The Miami Dolphins have had conversations with the agent of the three-time Pro Bowl selection

INDIANAPOLIS — The status of Xavien Howard was maybe a bit cloudy heading into the offseason, but Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said Wednesday he's expecting the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback to be back with the team in 2022.

And Grier understands that likely means another restructured contract for Howard, who requested a trade last summer because of his unhappiness with his deal until the Dolphins moved some around to get him more cash in 2021 and promised him to revisit his contract this offseason.

Grier said he already has had several conversation with Howard's new agent, David Canter.

"We're going to have conversations and see if we can come to some sort of resolution," Grier said. "My anticipation is that Xavien will be here next year."

Read More

Howard is about to enter the third year of a five-year, $75 million extension he signed in 2019 that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL before he supplanted by new teammate Byron Jones in the spring of 2020. Howard is now seventh in the NFL in annual salary, according to overthecap.com.

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly called the Dolphins about a potential trade involving Howard last fall and he no doubt would garner major interest on the trade market this offseason.

But that's not the direction the Dolphins want to go, even if it means adjusting his contract again.

"We had made the promise to him -- after the season, we'll make the adjustment," Grier said. "We'll look at it. Play through the season, get us to the third year of the deal and then we'll look at it, talk about it. Just to be truthful with him and do it, that's the right thing to do. If he wants to come back and play on the deal, we would, but we know that's not the case."

Xavien HowardByron JonesMiami Dolphins

Xavien Howard
News

Encouraging Update on Xavien Howard Situation

By Alain Poupart
37 seconds ago
Tua Tagovailoa
News

Grier Says It's Tua Time in 2022, Slams Door on Watson Talk

By Alain Poupart
1 hour ago
Mike McDaniel
News

McDaniel Talks Dolphins Personnel at Combine

By Alain Poupart
4 hours ago
Ricardo Allen
News

Dolphins Notebook: New Assistant, An Award, Scheduling Notes, More

By Alain Poupart
12 hours ago
Mike Williams
News

Logical Connect-the-Dots Dolphins Free Agent Targets

By Alain Poupart
Mar 1, 2022
Tua Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

2022 NFL Important Dates

By Alain Poupart
Feb 28, 2022
Emmanuel Ogbah
News

The Dolphins' Tag History and What Might Happen This Year

By Alain Poupart
Feb 28, 2022
Austin Jackson
News

Do the Dolphins Really Need to Take an Offensive Lineman Early in the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Alain Poupart
Feb 28, 2022