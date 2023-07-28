Miami Dolphins have expressed interest in adding Pro Bowl tailback Dalvin Cook, but the offer might not be strong enough to keep him from signing with the New York Jets

Mike McDaniel is fond of his stable of tailbacks, but the Miami Dolphins head coach admitted there's a level of intrigue that exists regarding Dalvin Cook, whom he labeled a "great" tailback.

Whether that intrigue will motivate the Miami Dolphins to make a suitable offer to the South Florida native, who visits the New York Jets on Friday, is unclear.

But the Dolphins are clearly monitoring the situation closely.

"I have great relationships with some very talented players," McDaniel said about Miami's stable of tailback, which includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin and rookie De'Von Achane.

"However, Dalvin Cook is a great player," McDaniel said. "I kind of look at it like this, if it works out for both sides, makes sense for somebody, you are adding a player to the team all the things they both need need to be met to make it work.

"He's a free agent, and he's visiting the Jets."

Cook, who scored 10 touchdowns last season when he rushed for 1,117 yards and caught 39 passes, which he turned into 295 yards, is the most accomplished of all the free agent tailbacks looking to continue their career.

We always pegged the Jets as a leading contender to land Cook because they clearly have Super Bowl aspirations after the trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and they have a question mark at running back because sensational 2022 rookie Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL and there's some uncertainty as to when he'll be totally himself again.

Before his visit with the Jets, Cook, who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards for the past four seasons, went on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football show and openly campaigned to join the Dolphins in a seemingly last ditched effort to make his childhood dream come true.

"Playing in my hometown would mean so much for me, for my community, for my family," Cook told on Good Morning Football. "It's a Cinderella story that would mean so much joy to the city, and I know what I can bring to the city."

The 28-year-old is seeking an opportunity to remain an offensive focal point, wants to play for a contender, and needs a team to show him they value him with a respectable offer that compensates him like he’s still an upper-echelon back.

It's possible he's looking for a multi-year deal instead of a bridge contract.

The Dolphins, who averaged 99.2 rushing yards (tied for 25th) and 4.32 yards per carry (ranked 19th) last season, have a standing offer out to Cook, but sources say it falls short of what Cook and his team deem acceptable.