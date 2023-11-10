In this All Dolphins interview Davone Bess explains why he's distanced himself from the Dolphins organization, and talks about his journey to mental health

Davone Bess wants you to know it's okay to not be okay.

And that we all struggle with things sometimes, especially when we've got trauma from our childhood that we haven't unpacked.

Every once in a while that luggage will spill out and cause harm to yourself, and possibly others.

That's what Bess, a former NFL receiver, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins, experienced at the end of his playing career.

The pressure was seemingly mounting, the demands from others exceeded his capacity to give, and his home life wasn't stable.

The turmoil Bess was experiencing heading into his sixth season was a factor in the Dolphins "turning their back on me," Bess said in his exclusive interview with the All Dolphins Podcast.

"There's this stigma about being tough, and having mental toughness, and not being able to ask for help," said Bess, who caught 363 passes for 3,809 yards and scored 14 touchdowns during his career, which concluded at 28. "Talk to somebody if something bothers you....suck it up and get through it."

During our interview, which you can find on this link, the former Hawaii standout discussed the hurt of being traded away, the challenges he had being misdiagnosed, and his journey to wholeness.

Bess also discussed the numerous Dolphins quarterbacks he had during his five seasons in Miami, where he started 33 games and scored 12 touchdowns.

He clearly had a favorite quarterback. It'll be interesting to see if you can guess who it was, and why?

Bess also details what life looks like for him now in Arizona, where he's a family man, raising his children, and teaching youngsters learn how to take their game to the next level.