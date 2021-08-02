Dolphins Training Camp Day 6: Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Dolphins practice

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the fifth practice (day 7) of Miami Dolphins training camp:

-- Good news right away: Wide receiver DeVante Parker practicing for the first time in camp. His participation was limited.

-- Practice featured officials for the first time this camp.

-- Two new tight ends on the roster with Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — Kalif Jackson and Sal Cannella.

-- The first offense-vs.-defense drill features the ball placed at the 6-yard line heading into the end zone with three receivers and three defenders, and the highlight of the drill is a pretty Tua Tagovailoa throw to Jakeem Grant in the corner of the end zone right over a defender.

-- Jaylen Waddle, Jakeem Grant and Malcolm Perry took turns fielding punts.

-- New punter Michael Palardy had a great period with one booming kick after another.

-- Tua had a nice downfield completion to rookie tight end Hunter Long in a 7-on-7 drill.

-- CB Terrell Bonds had a pass breakup on a downfield pass by Jacoby Brissett that was thrown slightly behind Allen Hurns.

-- Safety Clayton Fejedelem had a pick-six when Lynn Bowden Jr. bobbled a low throw by Brissett in the flat as he was going to the ground.

-- Reid Sinnett had a beautiful throw to Malcolm Perry on a crossing route.

-- On the next play, Tua hit Mack Hollins downfield on a nice timing throw.

-- Running back Salvon Ahmed went down after catching a pass from Brissett and limped off to the sideline, though he remained on the field. Ahmed later went to the stationary bike and later inside the practice facility.

-- On the first play of 11-on-11, Tua threw a short floater to Jaylen Waddle in the flat and the second play was a similar throw to Albert Wilson.

-- -- Tua threw a pretty pass down the middle of the field to Waddle on the third play.

-- On his second set of plays in the 11-on-11, Tagovailoa had a nice throw to his left to Wilson through a couple of defenders.

-- A loud chant of "We love Howard!" erupted into the stands in the middle of the 11-on-11 drill. It referred, of course, to Xavien Howard.

-- On the first play of a red-zone 11-on-11 drill, the pocket collapsed around Tua very quickly and on the second he couldn't find a receiver.

-- On the third play, though, Tua connected with Mack Hollins for a touchdown of 11 yards, with Noah Igbinoghene in coverage.

-- On a play when the defense (Vince Biegel and Duke Riley) was offside, Brissett threw a touchdown pass to Robert Foster.

-- Cornerback Byron Jones did not take part in any of the team drills, likely to get a look at other players.

-- The first-team offensive line was the same as Saturday: Austin Jackson at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Michael Deiter at center, Rob Hunt at right guard and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel got great pressure on Tua and forced him out of the pocket.

-- Rookie Jevon Holland had a nice leaping breakup on what appeared to be a nice fade from Brissett to Chris Myarick.

-- Allen Hurns did a nice toe tap to catch a Brissett pass in the back of the end zone.

-- Jason Sanders was 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, including a long of 51 yards.

-- One play after Sinnett had a nice downfield completion to Kirk Merritt, Jordan Scarlett dropped a pass in the flat.

-- Trill Williams intercepted Brissett in 11-on-11 after the pass went right through the hands of fellow rookie Carl Tucker.

-- Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc was flagged for pass interference on a long Brissett pass intended for Foster.