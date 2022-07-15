Former Dolphins DB McCourty Announces Retirement

Jason McCourty played only seven games in his one season for the Miami Dolphins, but he managed to make an impact nonetheless.

Despite being sidelined in late October by a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve, McCourty was named the recipient of the team's Don Shula Leadership Award.

McCourty announced his retirement via Instagram (@mccourtytwins) on Friday in an eight-minute video narrated by his three children, his wife and lastly himself, ending his announcement by calling his career "one hell of a journey."

McCourty, who entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in May 2021.

His twin brother, Devin, is getting ready for his 13th season with the New England Patriots after being a first-round pick in 2010.

Jason and Devin won a Super Bowl title together in New England in the 2018 season, the first of Jason's three seasons with the Patriots before he joined the Dolphins last year.

Jason McCourty played seven games for the Dolphins in 2021 and started the first four games at safety before giving way to second-year player Brandon Jones. He averaged 23 snaps on defense in his final three games before landing on IR.

UPDATING OTHER DOLPHINS UFAs

McCourty was one of seven unrestricted free agents who finished last season with the Dolphins who remained unsigned as of Friday.

The biggest names on the list are those of wide receiver Will Fuller V and running back Malcolm Brown. The others are punter Michael Palardy, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, along with running back Patrick Laird and cornerback Jamal Perry, who both became UFAs after the Dolphins declined to tender them as restricted free agents.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns also remains unsigned after being released early in the offseason.