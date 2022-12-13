Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tannehill, Chubb, Phillips, and More

Part 1 of the post-Chargers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I think a big issue with offense is not taking easy throws like Herbert did. I think too much (focus) in getting ball to Hill. Do you think we can use him as a decoy & spread ball around? Also, why no RB screen or WR bubble? Seems like we got away from boot as well.

Hey Reza, it’s hard to argue with the notion of trying too hard to get the ball to Hill, but he’s the most dynamic player on this offense — maybe the entire NFL — so it’s understandable to a degree. And, yes, his speed alone has opened things up and created opportunities for everybody else on offense. He’s the biggest reason the Dolphins have had open receivers all season. And I’d suggest the game against the Chargers was the first time the Dolphins didn’t have open receivers on a regular basis. And the Dolphins have used WR bubble screens quite a bit this season, though they haven’t used the running back screen very much … and I absolutely think they should start doing it.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922)(:

Hi Alain, will this team be able to get to the playoffs? I want your opinion; from what I’m seeing the Chargers took the middle of the field from the Dolphins and seem to have showed the blueprint on how to defend them.

Hey Jorge, I still firmly believe the Dolphins will make the playoffs, though it’s obviously not quite the lock it was two weeks ago. As for the Chargers showing the blueprint, seems to me that taking away the middle of the field and being physical with the Dolphins receivers always was the way to slow down that passing game and I’m kind of shocked we haven’t seen more defenses use that approach. We saw it a little bit in the Sunday night game against Pittsburgh, though at the time everybody put off Tua’s sub-par performance as being the result of having missed the previous three games (there was something to that, but it wasn’t the entire story).

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

It's the holidays - hoping I can ask two questions: 1. It appears that Jaelan Phillips is outplaying our high-priced acquisition, Bradley Chubb. Should we be concerned? 2. Saw more Cover-0 blitzes against LAC. Does this mean Boyer trusts Kohou at CB1 now? Kid's playing well.

Hey Dixon, I always accept multiple questions, even outside the holidays. First, I’d say that while Chubb has been a tad underwhelming so far, he’s made some plays and the fact that Phillips is outplaying him (and he absolutely is) has more to do with Phillips than Chubb. And at this point, I’m not sure that’s such a bad thing. Now, if Chubb goes on without making a significant impact, at some point it will become problematic, but I just don’t think we’re there yet. Second, yeah, I’d say the past couple of weeks we’ve seen more cover zero and Kohou absolutely is playing well. I tweeted during the Chargers game that I don’t recall a better-tackling Dolphins CB since Vontae Davis and his coverage also has been good. The only thing with him is he’s still a bit handsy — he got flagged once for defensive holding on a third down against the Chargers and got away with a pretty clear DPI later in the game (maybe a make-up non-call for the ridiculous Phillips roughing the passer).

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. My biggest concern about Tua is that this will be another Ryan Tannehill situation all over again. That is, will the front office continue to give him another chance year after year (while coddling him) no matter how many late-season road games he chokes in? Thanks!

From the time Tua (or any first-round QB) was drafted, the biggest fear always was that he could end up being good, but not good enough. Tua has been more than good enough for the vast majority of the season, but it’s money time now and the last two games obviously were problematic. The reality is that Tua needs to deliver in these kind of situations before the Dolphins start thinking about offering him a big-money long-term contract. Having a repeat of a Tannehill situation would not be ideal, according to my friend Captain Obvious.

From OGHighway (@OGHighWay):

Isn't this the time of year that this offense should be getting better? It's regressed since the second half of the Houston game.

Hey there, actually, it’s the time of year when you see real separation between different level of NFL teams, regardless of offense and defense. The Dolphins weren’t up to the task the past two games, but they still have time to show they can get it done. And, yes, it probably has to start with the offense because it’s what’s gotten them to the position they currently hold.

From MIKE DROGEMULLER (@DrogemullerMike):

Is it just me or have the coaching staff not figured out that opponents are taking away the middle of the field?

Hey Mike, I’m not sure I buy the premise because the 49ers didn’t so much take away the middle of the field, as Tua’s accuracy was off that day and he missed open receivers he has been hitting all season. As for the Chargers, yes, they took away the middle of the field and one would think the Bills coaching staff would take a long look at that tape and try to duplicate what the Chargers — and they have better personnel. So it’s up to Mike McDaniel and his staff to come up with a counter.

From David (@dkar84):

Is the offense issues a result of play-calling or Tua’s post-snap processing? Example: Why continuously throw in the middle of the field when it’s clogged by the defense? Is there a reason Tua doesn’t throw much to the outside? Defenses seem to be taking away the middle, so why not throw on the outside?

Hey David, the Dolphins have made their money — and a lot of it — with deep passes over the middle all season, so they can be forgiven if they stuck with it a little bit too long for the one game against the Chargers. There are options outside of the deep middle in every pass call and it’s up to Tua to determine what’s open and what’s not, so that’s really not on the play-calling. As for throwing outside, it should be pretty obvious by now that it’s not Tua’s forte, that his bread-and-butter pass — and by far — is indeed that throw over the middle. And throwing outside the numbers clearly is a longer throw and that’s where the arm strength issue comes into play — and, yes, it's legit despite the “deep passing stats” and the long completions down the field.

From Dion Gardiner (@dantegardiniore):

The last 2 games were pressure games and Tua didn’t perform well. I was really hoping to see Tua take a step forward but didn’t see it. Have you seen anything across the games to make you think he can make the step?

Hey Dion, what I would tell you is that the 49ers game was weird and an aberration because Tua simply missed throws he’s been making all season. Against the Chargers, it’s the decision-making that was off because he kept throwing to receivers who weren’t really open. So while I don’t think it’s time to push the panic button just yet, Tua does need a strong performance in one (ideally more) of these final games.

From sweetpou812 (@pfs0u812):

My brother, Staley mentioned although they watched the S.F film, but they really employed something different than what the niners did and was a great game plan by Renaldo Hill (former Dolphin) said they played right up on our receivers way more than S.F.; Is that now the blueprint? What adjustments can be made?

Hey there, it wasn’t just that the Chargers got up on the receivers, they also took away the middle of the field. It absolutely could be a blueprint for other teams if the Dolphins don’t make any adjustments, but you still have to execute and the Chargers did that very well Sunday night. Pre-snap motion always is a way to combat press coverage, and then the Dolphins could settle for more short passes instead of throwing downfield all the time. Making a concerted effort to run the ball also can help set things up for the passing game.

From Mike Small (@realmikesmall):

Does Xavien Howard seem to be regressing? McDaniel’s reputation was RB genius; do you think it’s more scheme or personnel that’s make the running game struggle?

Hey Mike, I would tell you that Howard simply isn’t having the same kind of year he had in 2021 (or 2020) and the groin issues that slowed him earlier in the season no longer are a factor. He actually had been playing a lot better recently until he had a pretty tough game against Mike Williams — who’s a tough matchup for any CB. As for the running game, the issue is see is a lack of commitment to it more than anything else because there have been nice in almost every game.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian):

Hi Alain, I’ve been pretty level-headed all season and thought 10-11 wins shows progress but that Chargers game was a tough watch and Tua looked real bad. How many more wins do you see us getting? (I see 2, against Packers and Jets) and you think we make the playoffs? Thanks again.

Hey Jason, I have a hard time envisioning the Dolphins not making the playoffs, even after the two disappointing performances in California. I think a 2-2 finish sounds about right and that would put them at 10-7, which should be good enough for a wild-card berth.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.