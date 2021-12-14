Dolphins Tuesday Mailbag: Tua Topics, the RB Issue, Holland's Status, And More

How might the absence of Jevon Holland affect the defense? Should the Dolphins already have a good idea what kind of NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will become?

From supergold1973 (@matthewhmandel):

Alain, what are we doing at running back? With no Gaskin, Ahmed or Lindsay, we have no one. I know we have Duke and Doaks (sounds like that firm from Trading Places) on the practice squad. But if they and now Lamar Miller are our only options, Tua better keep his arm loose.

Hey Matthew, first off, good one on Duke and Doaks (love that flick)! Yeah, Duke Johnson already has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, there’s a possibility that Malcolm Brown could return from IR this week (he’s been eligible for a couple of weeks) and the Dolphins also could bring up Doaks. Regardless, I’m not expecting the lack of running backs to affect the outcome against the Jets because the Dolphins are going to win this game with their defense (as they usually do).

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, how is the defense gonna play their style of defense without Jevon Holland?

Hey Jorge, the Dolphins have a lot of blitzing options besides Holland, particulary if Brandon Jones can come back after missing two games with ankle/elbow injuries. Eric Rowe has done some blitzing in the past and might do it again and there’s of course the linebackers, whether it be Jerome Baker or Elandon Roberts or AVG. Bottom line is there’s no reason for the Dolphins to change what they’re doing because Holland is out.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Do you think Fins will re-sign Brissett next year? Since he only has one-year deal. Personally I hope not.

Hey Dennis, no, I would not expect the Dolphins to sign Brissett for a second year given his performance (or lack thereof). I’d actually be shocked if they did. One name I’d keep an eye on for a new backup would be Marcus Mariota.

From Derrick Love (@dlove91087):

Do you think the Dolphins should re-sign Gesicki and Ogbah? One or the other or neither? Any free agents you think they should/will pursue in the offseason?

Hey Derrick, I’m all for keeping good players (if the price tag is reasonable) and Gesicki and Ogbah are both good players, so my answer is yes. If you’re asking me to choose between the two, I think Ogbah is more important to what the Dolphins are doing and how they operate. As for pending free agents who the Dolphins might/should pursue (they’ll have loads of cap space), the ones who jump out at me are Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower, Patriots RT Trent Brown and Chargers WR Mike Williams.

From Sewage Joe (@joe_sewage):

Do you think organization is comfortable with where they are in TT evaluation? Not that they’ve made a call, but more that they’ve seen enough to know what he is and isn’t?

Hey Joe, that is an excellent question, and I’d be inclined to believe that through almost two years of practices and more than a season’s worth of starts, they have a pretty good feel for Tua as an NFL quarterback.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

Do you think the defense will play much Cover 0? Especially if Holland can't go?

Hey Richard, I don’t think the Dolphins should deviate from what’s made them successful over the past six weeks, and that’s getting after the quarterback. Holland is a key to that, both because of his blitzing and coverage ability, so he clearly would be missed if he can’t play. But it still makes the most sense to me to keep that aggressive approach against the Jets, particularly against a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson).

From Chris Hyer, Ed.D. (@Chrishyer31):

Is Tua saving the co-offensive coordinator’s jobs or are they elevating the offense with their play-calling? Does this experiment continue next year?

Hey Chris, what we have going on is a perfect marriage between a conservative game plan that requires a patient quarterback with short- and intermediate-range accuracy and the perfect quarterback (Tua) to make it work. So I would say what’s going on is mutually beneficial to everybody and credit needs to be spread between Tua and the play-calling. As for whether the experiment continues next year, well, if it does, then it’s no longer an “experiment.” And it wouldn’t surprise me if it did because the way the Dolphins are winning now is the way they went 10-6 in 2020, so I’m thinking it’s a formula that pleases Brian Flores.

From WorldsTallestLittlePerson (@SoFlBigDog):

What will it take for Flores/Grier to get fired? Or do you think 2022 is their swan song? I really dont want them screwing up the 2023 #1s like they did this year. I just think Flores is a coordinator, not a head coach. Had multiple chances to fix obvious issues & hasn’t.

I absolutely would expect Flores/Grier to be back in 2022 barring blowout losses in two or more of the final games, with an understanding that next season would be playoffs or bust. Also not sure how they screwed up the #1s this year considering the way Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips have been playing, though one could argue they might have been better served by staying at 12 after the trade with the 49ers that got them two extra first-round picks.

From Lucas Zancanela (@LucasZS85):

Hello Alain!! Where is Igbi? Why isn't he even in rotation? Abraço from Brazil!

Hey Lucas, Noah Igbinoghene pretty much has been relegated to playing special teams this season and it doesn’t look like he’ll see the field on defense this season unless there are a lot of injuries/COVID issues at cornerback. It’s pretty obvious the trust just isn’t there from the coaches, and right now if we’re talking cornerbacks he’s behind Howard, Jones, Needham and Coleman.