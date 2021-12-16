Thursday Evening Notebook: Injury Update, New COVID Rules, Tua Flashback, More

Five players were limited in the second practice ahead of the Week 15 game against the New York Jets

There were four changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, and that included two new names on the list.

On the flip side, wide receiver DeVante Parker was removed from the injury report after being given a rest day Wednesday.

The two new players on the report were safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (illness), who both were listed as limited.

It should be noted at the top that the Dolphins conducted a walk-through Thursday, so the practice report was based on an estimation.

The one other change on the report involved tight end Hunter Long, who was listed as limited after sitting out Wednesday.

The rest of the injury report had, for a second consecutive day S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and TE Adam Shaheen (knee) listed as limited; and TE Cethan Carter (thumb), C Michael Deiter (quad/foot) and CB Trill Williams (hamstring) listed as full participants.

For the Jets, the significant news Thursday involved starting DE John Franklin-Myers being a full participant after being limited Wednesday and starting left tackle George Fant not practicing for a second consecutive day because of a knee injury.

DEITER DETAILS

Speaking of Deiter, he shed some light Thursday on the walking boot he was seen wearing last week when a Dolphins conducted a walk-through before their bye, saying it was strictly precautionary.

Deiter was coming off his first game in nine weeks, returning for the 20-9 victory against the Giants in Week 13.

This is how Deiter assessed his performance in his first game back: “There was some good, some bad. I think I did OK. I definitely need to improve but that’s how it was before I was out. I just need to make sure I’m still communicating good and making sure everyone is on the same page, and obviously getting back into a groove is already happening. Getting back into the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — all of those days — and what Wednesday means, what Thursday means, what Friday means. That groove is coming back.”

NEW COVID GUIDELINES

NFL teams are back to doing things 2020 style when it comes to COVID-19 protocols after the league issued new directives Thursday afternoon, though the Dolphins already had begun doing things like full mask wearing into the facility and virtual or open-air meetings.

Among the new guidelines are easier ways for vaccinated players to return after being on the COVID-19 list for a positive test, though those new guidelines won't apply to players who landed on the list this week, such as the six Dolphins players currently sidelined.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford spoke Thursday about the new protocols.

“I think it’s been the new norm so to speak with us doing it all of last year," Ford said. "I don’t think it’ll be anything different. We know the job that we have to do. It’s lock in for those however many hours that we are doing it and then after that, you can kind of unwind. We’re still on the clock, we still have work to do and we’re preparing to try to beat the Jets.”

HOLLERING FOR HOLLAND

Brandon Jones said he texted fellow safety Jevon Holland to check in on him in light of Holland being placed on the COVID-19 list before giving him a shout-out.

"I didn’t get too far in detail about symptoms so I’m not too sure on what exactly he does have," Jones said. "I miss my dog, man.”

TUA FLASHBACK

The last time the Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium marked a big moment, the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa.

With the Dolphins leading 24-0, Tagovailoa entered the game with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter and completed both of his pass attempts, a 2-yard completion to Patrick Laird followed by a 7-yard completion to Jakeem Grant on third-and-7.

I asked Tua this week for his recollection of that day and how much things have changed for him since then.

“From the first time I stepped on the field, it was exciting," Tua said. "I was a little nervous going out there for the first time. That was the loudest I’ve ever heard people cheer for a 1-yard pass ever in my life. The loudest. To number two, I would say just going through the years, obviously this is my second year. Being able to experience game-time situations, game-time play, playing against different defenses, playing against different coaches, you learn a lot. I’m continuing to grow in that.”