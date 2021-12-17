Skip to main content
    Brian Flores December 17 Takeaways

    The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Author:

    Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom media session.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both are available to practice today. Encouraging sign for their availability for the Jets game.

    -- Austin Jackson will be practicing Friday despite being out with an illness.

    -- Addressing the signing of CB Damon Arnette and his controversial background, Flores said that GM Chris Grier and his staff did a lot of background work on him and felt comfortable about bringing him in.

    -- Dealing with COVID-19 issues is a different challenge, Flores praises the work of the support staff for helping the team making the adjustment necessary to comply with the new NFL protocols.

    -- Flores says his players have done a good job of compartmentalizing this week and not letting COVID issue interference with their preparation for the Jets game.

    -- Malcolm Brown did some good things at practice Wednesday, but Friday will be more telling in terms of where he stands, but the Dolphins will have more options at running back, it appears.

    -- The players who have been out because of COVID have been Zooming throughout the week, so they're up to speed on the game plan for the Jets game. That part of it won't be an issue for players like Gaskin and Ahmed.

    -- Gaskin and Ahmed already have a lot of reps behind them this season, so they won't be catching up so much as getting a refresher.

    -- Replacing Jaylen Waddle will be like replacing anybody else and the message will be the same always when somebody is out: Next man up. Flores never puts any player above another, so this was the answer that will come anytime that kind of question is being asked.

    -- The Dolphins found out about Waddle's COVID issue in the middle of meetings Thursday, so they had to adjust on the fly when it comes to the slot position.

    -- Flores talks about versatility when asked about possible scenarios before talking up Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and how dangerous he might be. This is about giving respect to the other team, whether asked or not, the same way he did with the Giants two weeks ago.

