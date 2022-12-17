Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Offensive Adjustments, Defending Allen, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Bills game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Brian Knipp (@knipp_brian);

Is keeping Skylar Thompson on the main roster stopping the Dolphins from signing a veteran cornerback like Joe Haden?

Hey Brian, absolutely not. If the Dolphins had wanted to make a move for Joe Haden or any veteran cornerback, it’s not having Skylar Thompson on the 53-man roster that would have prevented that. Not to offend anybody, but there are plenty of players at the back end of the roster who could have been sacrificed to make room for a veteran without having to dump Thompson (which would have been a horrible move).

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. I’m not feeling overly hopeful that this team will perform well on the road, now that we’re late in the season. Let’s say that the Dolphins win only their two remaining home games (Packers and Jets). Would the Dolphins make the playoffs under this scenario? Thanks!

Hey Chris, beating the Packers and Jets would get the Dolphins to 10 wins and I’m pretty sure that’s going to be enough to get into the playoffs. Predictive website FiveThirtyEight puts the Dolphins changes of making the playoffs with wins against the Packers and Jets but losses against Buffalo and New England at 92 percent.

From yolo (@MollyCharlieDog):

Bills game may not be a good representation due to weather but will McDaniel make significant adjustments to offset what defenses are doing? We all love the long passes and using the middle of the field but 5-yard passes move the ball and win games too. Had same issue in 49ers loss.

Hey there, yeah, I think McDaniel is smart enough to understand the Dolphins need to settle for shorter throws when the time is right. I don’t believe that’s going to be an issue moving forward; at least I would hope it's not.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Does Miami use spy vs Allen & would this be an opportunity for Tindall? With Rowe & Campbell out, do we match Riley or Bethel on Knox?

Hey Reza, here we go with the Channing Tindall scenario again. No, I would not expect him to spy Allen. He did it a couple of times against Justin Fields and it didn’t work out well. The problem with using a spy against Allen as opposed to Fields is he can do a lot more damage throwing the ball after moving out of the pocket and there’s one less defender to cover. As for who covers Knox, I’m not sure I’d expect the same player to get the assignment, nor do I think he’ll be covered man-to-man all game. I certainly don’t see Bethel being used in that role.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

Do you think they’ll try and spell Armstead more to give him some breaks during games? Possibly with Fisher?

Hey Cliffy, zero chance of “spelling.” If Armstead can play, he’s in the game as long as his body holds up, he’s doing the job and the outcome is still in doubt. If there’s a need to “spell” Armstead, then that says he probably shouldn’t be in the lineup in the first place.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Taylor Simpson (@TaylorS34728333):

What adjustments do you think McDaniel will make do to the last two weeks, the Bills and the weather?

Hey Taylor, I think those should be pretty obvious. The Dolphins offense the past two games was a whole lot of throwing downfield and little of everything else. So it’s time to re-establish a balance, incorporate more short passes and make more of a concerted effort to establish the run game.

From Richard Butler (@richiebutz14):

What do you think McDaniel and his offensive staff will do differently in the passing game to get receivers open?

Hey Richard, I easily could see shorter routes to loose things, maybe more bubble screens, short crossers, short slants, things of that nature.

From CYHMK (Mychoicetaken):

What’s the truth on Byron Jones? It seems to be more than an injury from what I read, though I also read he was running on field before some home games a month back, true?

Hey, the whole Byron Jones saga is just one gigantic mystery and the idea that there’s more at play than a simple injury maybe has merit. As for him running on the field before some home games, can’t say I’m aware of that.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Coach McDaniel doesn’t seem to do many in game or halftime adjusting. Rookie HC or stubbornness? Winter Wonderland or a Tropical Paradise for Christmas? Thanks for all your hard work Alain!!

Hey Dave, if I’m on vacation for a few days with no work obligations, give me a Winter Wonderland in the mountains with snow activities. As for the football question, I think that maybe you’re focusing too much on the past two games from an offensive standpoint because I seem to recall them having great success on their first drive of the second half, which certainly suggests halftime adjustments.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hello Alain, which game in the past was the "most electric" Dolphins game you can remember? My choice is easy. I was at the Chicago Bears Monday Night Football game at the Orange Bowl in early December 1985. The Orange Bowl was literally shaking. I was 18 at the time and there with my girlfriend (now wife). It was so loud we couldn't hear each other at times even if we shouted. Those were the days!

Hey Mike, I was not at the December 1985 game against the Bears, but the first Dolphins game I covered was a game against the Jets about three weeks earlier when they rallied for a 21-17 victory on a last-minute touchdown pass from Dan Marino to Mark Duper. Reporters were allowed on the field for the final 6 minutes of the game back in those days and I still remember the stadium shaking and the noise being insane as the Dolphins scored. I don’t think anything has ever matched that for me.

From Dexter Spears (via email):

Alain, Tua is nothing more than a career backup. He couldn't beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick. He CANNOT make all of the NFL throws. He is small, not very fast, and not tough. There was a reason why they were trying to get Deshaun Watson. When they miss the playoffs this year, will that be enough for Chris Grier to acknowledge his mistake of drafting Tua and find a legit QB? Please don't give me excuses about a bad OL. Joe Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl with one of the worst OLs in the NFL!!

Hey Dexter, if you know anything about me, you know I’m not big on giving excuses. I’m also going to go out on a limb and suggest you’re not a big Tua fan. Here’s what I would tell you: First off, I don’t believe the Dolphins will miss the playoffs, but if they do, and Tua’s play down the stretch leaves a lot to be desired, then Chris Grier absolutely needs to look for a potential upgrade in the offseason because everything was put in place for Tua to succeed in 2022 and while he’s had some great moments, finishing strong absolutely is a must for a franchise quarterback. Now, having said that, looking for an upgrade and being able to find an upgrade next offseason if it becomes a necessity are two different things. But let’s cross that bridge when we get to it because there are four games left in the regular season.

From Herbert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hello Alain, after watching (in the stadiums) the two recent losses in California, I think the most intelligent approach with Tua is use the 5th year option, and then let him show if he can be the man, before giving him a new contract. I’m with you on taking Herbert before Tua, and seeing the difference between them last Sunday was really hard. On music question/recommendation, have you read the book “Genesis: Chapter & Verse”? I’ve really enjoyed it, because is the history of Genesis since the beginning until year 2007, but related in the words of every member of the band. I was fascinated with every chapter and understand better a lot of facts. And the pictures are simple great. The hardcover edition is a little expensive but the investment really worth it. Thank you as always for your work Alain and Kind Regards.

Hey Hebert, yeah, the Dolphins don’t need to be in a hurry when it comes to signing Tua to a long-term (and very expensive) contract because he’s under contract for 2023 and they do have the fifth-year option available for 2024. Considering durability is a concern with Tua, it makes sense to have him put together a couple of seasons without a lot of missed time before throwing major money his way — if that’s the direction the Dolphins eventually decide they want to go. As for the music question, I have not read the book you mentioned but it certainly sounds interesting to me because I’m a huge Genesis fan. I did read a book discussing various Genesis songs and albums through (I believe) “Wind And Wuthering.”

From Lawrence (via email):

Hello Alain, love your column. First-time question... If no one has asked yet, well, does Waddle look like he has the dropsies? Penguins are known to have short-ish flippers. Is there a problem brewing? Thank you in advance.

Hey Lawrence, yeah, you’re not imagining things, Waddle has had an issue with drops this season. He’s been charged with seven drops, according to Pro Football Reference, and has a drop percentage of 7.4, which is 11th-highest among NFL wide receivers. Interestingly, Tyreek Hill also has been charged with seven drops, per PFR, though his drop percentage is lower. Is there a problem brewing? No, but we also need to understand that Waddle might drop more catches than your average receivers, but he's also got way better than average speed.

From Vijay Sharma (via email):

Hello! Enjoy your articles and reporting! Question: maybe I have just not read everything but why doesn't the media in interviews or press conferences with Mike McD. plainly ask him why he did not adjust to outside-the-numbers plays, screens and short passing game (Tua did well last year) in the last 2 games, especially against the Chargers after 49ers and Chargers took away the middle of the field passing game? Can the media not put the coach on the spot with direct questions like these? Mike said he would be a fool if he did not make adjustments but for the most part he just kept attacking the middle of the field. We made it easier on the Chargers defense.

Hey Vijay, first off, thanks very much. Two important points to make here. First, the media’s job is to get answers, not to “put the coach on the spot” and McDaniel was asked in different ways about the offensive issues, though maybe not specifically about going to more screen passes. As for “he” kept attacking the middle of the field, understand that each play call gives Tua several options and it’s not McDaniel’s fault if Tua keeps attacking the middle of the field when receivers aren’t open instead of going to other options.

From Stephen Dackson (via email):

Hi Alain, love your column, definitely one of my go-to sources for all things Fins. Totally invaluable. And you tell it like it is, especially the way you, rightfully, stick to your guns regarding the whole "not a big drop off" to go to Teddy B. Couldn't agree more. I had two questions. First, if MM and the Fins miss the playoffs, or just squeak in and get destroyed in the wild-card round, do you think they should make another play for Sean Payton? Or keep things as is? Second, is it just me or has the passing game been completely off since Tua took that awful sack right before the half against Houston? Maybe a coincidence, and I know the Chargers had a good game plan, but it seems since that sack the offense has been WAY OFF. Whether it is Tua's ankle or his back, something is off with him, and it really seems to have started right after that bent-backwards-like-a-pretzel sack. Curious to get your thoughts.

Hey Stephen, thanks very much for the kind words. For your first question, I would be very surprised, maybe even shocked, if the Dolphins made another move for Sean Payton next offseason no matter how things play out the rest of the regular season. I think McDaniel built enough equity during the 8-3 start that making a change won’t even be a thought even in the event of a total collapse down the stretch. On your second point, I understand what you’re saying, but I’m not buying it. I would tell you that Tua looked perfectly fine to me physically in each of the past two games, and don’t forget he had three scrambles against the Chargers, which certainly doesn’t suggest any physical problem. I’m not quite sure what happened against the 49ers because Tua’s accuracy was just off and against the Chargers it was more a problem with decision-making.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Hi Alain, thank you for answering so many questions. It helps us all stay connected. I have a couple this week. Did you get any type of read into if some of the issues on the California trip were because McDaniel is an inexperienced head coach? Is this something he can learn from? Does it seem to you like Tua and McDaniel are slow to change what they are doing during a game when it is not working? Do you think this is something they will learn to do better? And last, do yo think McDaniel is old enough to remember the good, old-fashioned, draw play? If the other team is going to drop their linebackers 15 yards to get in that intermediate middle, it seems like a great time for a delayed run right up the middle.

Hey Thomas, thanks for the kind words. I honestly don’t buy the issue of McDaniel being an inexperienced head coach being an issue. From my vantage point, the Dolphins could have had a big day on offense against the 49ers had Tua been as accurate as he had been most of the season and there was zero game-planning issue there. For the Chargers game, there absolutely was a stubbornness in trying to throw deep down the middle and the Chargers get props for taking that away, but this was the first time all season I watched a game and didn’t feel the Dolphins had the game-planning edge or at the very least were even in that department. As for your second point, yeah, it’s been a while since I’ve seen a Dolphins draw play. And now that you mention it, I don’t even recall one when Brian Flores was the head coach or maybe Adam Gase — except for the obligatory draw when it’s third-and-22 and the offense basically is giving up on the drive. And, yes, I’d like to see one called once in a while.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.