Tuesday Mailbag: Duke, Van Ginkel, Attacking the Saints, Tua Topics, More

Part 1 of the post-Jets, pre-Saints mailbag:

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Does Miami have consistency in the OC next year? Which was better, the run blocking or an-over 200-pound back that hits the holes & can break contact? Enjoy your work Alain.

Hey Dave, first off thanks. Great OC question and I honestly don’t know how that’s going to play out, though it might be that George Godsey will continue calling the plays like he’s doing now and he and Eric Studesville will continue keeping co-OC titles. As for the running game, yeah, I tend to give Duke Johnson a bit more of the credit than the O-line against the Jets because he did such a good job of making the right cuts and then breaking tackles. It truly was a superb effort by Johnson.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain today I have two questions: Can AVG take the next level and become a superstar? What makes the front seven of the Saints special and do you think we can run on them enough to be balanced on offense?

Hey Jorge, I might argue that AVG is playing superstar football these days, but to reach “superstar” level it’s going to take big stats and that means sacks and forced fumbles. But, again, he’s been playing great. The Saints defense is loaded with quality players in every unit and when they’re right, it’s among the better groups in the NFL. And they obviously were right against the Bucs, and I do think the Dolphins are going to have a hard time running the ball on them.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

It may not be popular opinion, but I do think Jackson is playing better each week. Though a work in progress, do you think the young line and the young coach are growing and jelling before our eyes? If progress continues, do you see a RT being only area to upgrade next year?

Hey Reza, pretty much agree with everything you said right there, including a need to upgrade at right tackle.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

The Saints didn't have their running game going very well, so should this be a good game to rely on everyone in the box and heavy blitzing?

Hey Richard, regardless of what an opponent’s running game is doing, heavy blitzing is what the Dolphins do best. It’s also important to note that the Saints played the Bucs without their two starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Truth is, I’d worry more about Alvin Kamara in the passing game than the run game Monday night.

From Miguel Gonzalez (@MigzSwervin):

I know I am opening myself up to death by stoning, but what are your thoughts on Tua’s underthrow to Wilson in the 1st half? IMO, Tua had time and if Wilson had caught the ball in stride, that was 6. Just an off 1st half or is that play fodder for Tua’s arm strength doubters?

Hey Miguel, yes, you’re not going to be making friends with that question. LOL. Without question, that was a bad miss by Tua and without question it’s going to be fodder for those who question Tua’s arm strength. And it wasn’t the only pass like that. There was an out pass to Parker over the sideline that floated a bit and of course there was the pick-six where the ball just didn’t get there quickly enough. But I’ll say it right here: No matter how strongly you support Tua, if you can’t acknowledge that his arm strength isn’t ideal, then you’re just being blind or stubborn.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Thanks for the work. Knowing they just signed Johnson to the active roster, what is the sense that he or Lindsay will be the RB1 going forward?

Hey Chris, if I know the Dolphins like I know the Dolphins, don’t be surprised if over the last three games, Johnson starts one, Lindsay starts one and Myles Gaskin starts one. I just don’t think the Dolphins coaching staff believes in the idea of a feature back, and that’s based on how they’ve operated ever since they took over in 2019.

From Mark Rodriguez (@MarkRodSTL):

I know the Saints have a good defense and I know the Saints have the Bucs’ number. But what opportunities do you see the Dolphins taking on offense?

Hey Mark, yeah, it’s going to be quite the challenge for the Dolphins offense if the Saints come to play like they did against Tampa Bay. The Dolphins have to do offensively what they’ve done since the start of the winning streak (except for the Jets and Houston games), and that’s quick passing and the occasional shot down the field. What the offense can’t do is turn the ball over. Another great running performance would be awesome, though I have a hard time seeing it.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hi Alain! First, I definitely think we can confuse Taysom and keep it a low-scoring game, but what weakness can we take advantage of to give our offense a chance? Second, Lamb Lies Down on Broadway or Selling England by the Pound?

Hey Ken, not a whole lot of weaknesses in that Saints defense if it’s right — as the Bucs found out Sunday night. As stated before, the key for me is for the offense not to lose the game and give the defense a chance to win because I do think they could make life miserable for Hill. As for the second question, which I love, my clear choice would be “Selling England By The Pound,” which is in a close race for my favorite Genesis album with “Trick Of The Tail.” As a final note for my prog rock buddies, my two favorite Genesis tracks are probably “Firth of Fifth” and “Ripples.”