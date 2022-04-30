Diving Into the Dolphins Selection of Ezukanma

The selection of wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft continued a recent trend by the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins followed up their selection of linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round by picking Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round.

Ezukanma was taken with the 125th overall selection, which the Dolphins obtained from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2021 draft-weekend trade where they gave up a 2021 fifth-round selection.

REELING IN RECEIVERS

The Dolphins have now selected a wide receiver in each of the last three drafts if we're counting 2020 seventh-round selection Malcolm Perry at that position because he was a quarterback at Navy who trained for the draft at wide receiver and lined up there as a rookie but was listed as a running back by the Dolphins on draft day.

Specific to the fourth round, this is the seventh time the Dolphins have selected a wide receiver. Before Ezunkanma, there was Bo Rather in 1973, Elmer Bailey in 1980, Sam Greene in 1981, James Pruitt in 1986, Brian Hartline in 2009 and Edmond "Clyde" Gates in 2011.

Outside of Hartline, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2012-13 and started 69 games for Miami, the Dolphins got one start from that group COMBINED — by Pruitt in 1987.

TRACKING TECH

Ezukanma became the sixth Texas Tech player the Dolphins have drafted, and the second wide receiver following 2016 sixth-round pick Jakeem Grant.

The others were tight end Andre Tillman (1974, second round), DL Artis Jackson (1988, 10th round), LB Zach Thomas (1996, fifth round) and DB Tate Randle (1982, eighth round).

Thomas obviously was the star of the group, while Tillman was a three-year starter for the Dolphins. Jackson and Randle didn't make the Dolphins 53-man roster as rookies.

For those wondering about Wes Welker, who starred at Texas Tech before playing for the Dolphins, he wasn't drafted in 2004 and later joined the Dolphins after being released by the San Diego Chargers.

GOING O IN THE FOURTH

It's probably just coincidence, but the Dolphins have heavily favored the offensive side of the ball in the fourth round.

Ezukanma became the fifth consecutive offensive player the Dolphins have taken in the fourth round, following guard Solomon Kindley in 2020, tight end Durham Smythe and running back Kalen Ballage in 2018, and guard Jamil Douglas in 2015.

The last defensive player the Dolphins took in the fourth round was DB Walt Aikens in 2014.

Going back to 2008, it's now 10 offensive players out of 13 fourth-round picks.

FUN FACT

Ezukanma is not going to be able to wear his college number once he starts his NFL career with the Dolphins.

That number was 13, which obviously has been retired by the organization as a tribute to Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Ezukanma actually wore 84 when he first started off at Texas Tech, but that number also isn't available because it belongs to 2021 third-round pick Hunter Long.