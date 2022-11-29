Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction

The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season.

The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday against the Houston Texans and just 17 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

In Miami’s 30-15 defeat of the Texans, the defense created three turnovers (two INTs, one fumble), scored a touchdown and generated five sacks to go with seven quarterback hits.

“Yeah, in the first half we’re playing fast, everybody was having fun, playing physical,” safety Eric Rowe said. “That was our goal. To come out and play our standard of ball and unfortunately the second half, it wasn’t the same story. But first half, getting late into the season, that’s how we should be playing as a defense.”

Miami’s offense got off to a hot start Sunday, but got plenty of help from the defense too. The Texans’ first three drives resulted in punts, and on their fourth possession Andrew Van Ginkel returned an INT to the Texans’ 3-yard line, setting up a Miami touchdown.

Two drives later, Miami’s defense scored its own touchdown when Rowe caused Texans tight end Jordan Atkins to fumble, allowing cornerback Xavien Howard to scoop the ball and score.

“It feels good. It reminded me of high school playing on the offensive side,” Howard said about his touchdown. “I always wanted to touch the ball and score touchdowns.”

Although the Texans are hardly elite competition, Cleveland’s offense ranked fifth in Expected Points Added in Week 10. The Dolphins holding them to 17 points is impressive despite Cleveland’s underwhelming record this season.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE READY FOR TOUGH STRETCH

It’s important Miami’s defense is starting to play better now. Miami’s next three games are all on the road against the 49ers, Chargers and Bills, who all rank inside the NFL’s top 15 in points per game this season.

Rowe believes the defense is starting to hit its stride as the schedule gets harder.

“I mean, yeah, each week we’re just building blocks, and each week we see each ourselves getting better and better,” Rowe said. “Obviously, you've got to keep that trend going.”

Miami’s next three opponents have a combined record of 21-12, and wins against the Bills and Chargers would go a long way to helping the Dolphins in the AFC playoff picture.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE LOOKS TO MAINTAIN STANDARD

Newly acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who had a strip sack against the Texans, said he’s not used to playing in important games this late in the season.

“It feels great (to be a contender),” Chubb said. “I’ve probably never had this in my career, you know what I mean? Going on five years and have never been in the conversation this late in the season. So just to have that, have the guys, everybody fighting hard, everybody coming in with the right mind-set each and every day throughout the week is just, it’s special to see for sure.”

While Miami’s defense has shown signs of improvement, they Dolphins still rank 19th in points per game allowed and 16th in yards allowed per game this season. Last season, Miami’s defense ranked 16th in points per game.

However, they allowed just 12.1 points per game during the final nine weeks of the 2021 season. Linebacker Jerome Baker credits coach Mike McDaniel with helping the defense keep the standard they set last season.

“Yeah, I mean that’s a credit to McDaniel,” Baker said. “We have a standard and he always holds us to that standard. No matter if we win or lose, we have a standard and he sticks to it no matter what it is. Even in practice, we might have good practice to us, but he comes in and (we) watch film and if it wasn’t to our standard, he’ll get on us. So it’s just a credit to our coaching staff and the leaders we have on this team and we just have to keep it going.”

Baker also knows how important the team’s win against the Texans can be with the team’s upcoming schedule.

“I mean, a win in this league, it means everything,” Baker said. “You know we have a few away games. This just gives the confidence and the momentum and we just have to keep it going.”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

